Shah Rukh Khan’s kids Aryan, Suhana party with Heeramandi’s Taha Shah Badussha, Kill actor Lakshya and more; PICS

Bollywood parties are always a happening place when various celebrities get together and enjoy their time. Recently, Shah Rukh Khan’s kids, Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan, Heeramandi fame Taha Shah Badussha, Kill actor Lakshya, and more graced an event in Mumbai. Taha has now shared inside pictures from the star-studded night, which are too good to miss.

Today, August 7, 2024, Taha Shah Badussha took to Instagram and shared a series of photographs from a recent party he attended in the city. The first slide was a group picture in which Taha, dressed in a smart black t-shirt and shades, posed with Aryan Khan, rapper and singer Badshah, Shraddha Kapoor’s cousin Priyaank Sharma, and others.

There was also a snapshot of Taha with Lakshya, who recently received immense appreciation for his performance in Kill. The last picture showed Taha with actress Suhana Khan, who looked stunning in a dress with a floral print.

Taha captioned the post, “Fun Night!” Have a look here!

Fans couldn’t keep calm over the crossover between Taha Shah Badussha and Shah Rukh Khan’s kids. One person said, “Taha with srk’s kidsssss y’all,” while another wrote, “WE GOT TAHA MEETING SRK KIDS BEFORE GTA 6.” Another user complimented Taha, saying, “Man is glowing and growing,” and another called him, “Handsome hunk!”

Talking about Taha Shah’s series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, it is currently available on Netflix. The actor received a lot of love for his performance as Tajdar. The cast of this Sanjay Leela Bhansali period drama also includes Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman.

Regarding Aryan Khan’s work front, he will soon make his directorial debut with the web series Stardom. It is set against the backdrop of the entertainment world and will consist of six episodes. Meanwhile, Suhana Khan made her Bollywood debut with The Archies in 2023. She is now set to collaborate with Shah Rukh Khan for the first time on the action thriller King. It will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh.

