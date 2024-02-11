Twinkle Khanna reveals what husbands gift their wives on Valentine’s Day; reflects on perfect relationship

Actress turned author Twinkle Khanna is one of the renowned members of Bollywood. She is often seen sharing her daily life experiences on her social media posts, books and her column. Now that the valentine’s week is on and is being celebrated all over the world, the actress yet again in her latest column had a quirky take on the Valentine’s Day. The actress who is married to Akshay Kumar also expressed her thoughts on love.

Twinkle Khanna's humorous take on Valentine's Day

In her recent column in The Times of India, Twinkle Khanna addressed Valentine’s Day, which is being celebrated all over the world. She cited several famous thought experiments devised by the greatest thinkers including Plato’s Cave, Occam’s Razor, and Prisoner’s Dilemma amongst others.

She then following her signature style of writing-humorous and authentic, joked about what she thinks how it all must have started and what husbands give women they’ve married to over a decade on Valentine’s Day.

According to her, Valentine’s Day could’ve started as a part of an experiment in ‘some medieval version of a board meeting’. People must have discussing how there is a decline in the sales after Christmas and how they had to get people already broke from buying gifts to buy gifts for the same people again with their next paycheck.

Making a contrast, she also quoted German-American philosopher Hannah Arendt who once said, ‘An experience makes its appearance only when it is being said. And unless it is said, it is, so to speak, non-existent.’

Twinkle Khanna shares what married husbands gift their wives on Valentine's Day

The Mela actress further opines that Valentine's Day, with all its consumerism, may help flesh out the abstract concept of love, however, if one 'ask women who have been married for over a decade, the most honest answer to ‘What did your husband give you on Valentine’s Day?’ would be, ‘As usual, a headache,’' she writes.

She concludes her column by expressing her belief that the greatest thought experiment is love itself. The irony is that, with or without wilting red roses and an Archie's card with two cartoon hearts grinning at one other, acknowledging each other's imperfections leads to an imperfectly perfect relationship.

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar have been married since 2001. The couple is proud parents to a son and a daughter-Aarav and Nitara.

