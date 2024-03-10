Twinkle Khanna wants her kids to 'just elope' and get married; shares hilarious reason

Actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna recently revealed a conversation with her sister Rinke Khanna. In her Times of India column, Twinkle wrote that they had a conversation about Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's three-day pre-wedding party. Talking about the same, the author and Akshay Kumar's wife said that she wants her kids to "just elope" and also shared the reason behind it.

Twinkle Khanna on why she wants her kids to elope and get married

In her column for the above-mentioned newspaper, Twinkle Khanna opened up on why she wants her son Aarav and daughter Nitara to elope and get married.

Talking about the matter, Khanna added, "My sister interrupts my meandering thoughts. ‘You are talking about last names, but what about all the taam jhaam (all the fuss) we will have to do. The bar is now set very high after the Ambani events...I reply, ‘Well, I can’t dance like Nita Bhabhi. The last time I tried dancing to Tamma Tamma Loge during the pandemic, I think even God didn’t want to see my uncoordinated footwork because I immediately fell down and fractured my leg."

She further said, "My husband can barely stay awake after 10 pm, and we both get anxious about hosting dinner parties for over 20 people.’ I pause for breath, ‘If my children really want me to be happy, then the best thing they can do is just elope."

Twinkle Khanna on Akshay Kumar's performance during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding event

In the same column, Twinkle Khanna also discussed the recent three-day pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar.

Talking about her husband Akshay Kumar's energetic performance, Twinkle compared his vigorous dancing to the forced digging of an oil well in the soil of Jamnagar. She said, “He then performs a punching dance step that he repeats 33 times with so much force that it feels like he is about to dig another oil well through the stage and into the Jamnagar soil.”

Twinkle tied the knot with actor Akshay Kumar on January 17, 2001. They are parents to a son named Aarav and a daughter named Nitara. Twinkle made her acting debut with Barsaat in 1995. She quit acting in 2001 after starring in several films. She was last seen in the film Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega (2001).

