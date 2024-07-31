Ulajh: Cast, plot, certification, runtime; everything you need to know about upcoming thriller

Ever since the release of its intriguing promotional content including intense posters and the trailer, the audience has been highly anticipating the release of Ulajh. Janhvi Kapoor is all set to deliver a promising performance in this upcoming thriller. As the release of the movie draws closer, let’s take a look at the important details like the cast, plot, runtime, certification, and more that you should know before watching it.

Cast and crew of Ulajh

Ulajh is headlined by Janhvi Kapoor, who is portraying the role of a diplomat named Suhana Bhatia. Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew’s characters promise various twists and turns with their pivotal roles. Adil Hussain, Rajendra Gupta, Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, and Jitendra Joshi are also part of the cast.

Presented by Junglee Pictures, the film is directed by National award-winning director Sudhanshu Saria. It is penned by Parveez Shaikh and Sudhanshu Saria, while the dialogues are by Atika Chauhan.

Plot of Ulajh

Ulajh is set against the backdrop of the high-stakes world of international diplomacy. Janhvi’s character Suhana will have to face professional and personal challenges at every turn as she gets involved in a dangerous conspiracy. As she follows an important assignment at the London embassy, she will get labeled as a traitor.

The 2-minute, 33-second trailer gave a glimpse into the gray shades of the characters and the betrayals that await Suhana.

Advertisement

Watch the full trailer here!

Certification and runtime of Ulajh

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has given Ulajh a U/A certificate. The runtime of the film is 134 minutes, aka 2 hours and 14 minutes.

Music of Ulajh

The first song unveiled from the soundtrack is Shaukan. It is a party track composed by Shashwat Sachdev with lyrics by Kumaar. Neha Kakkar; Jubin Nautiyal, and Shashwat Sachdev have sung the song. Other songs in the album include Aaja Oye, Main Hoon Tera Ae Watan, Ilahi Mere Rubaroo, Jao Ji Jao, and Thoda Galat.

Release date of Ulajh

Ulajh is scheduled for a full-fledged release on Friday, August 2, 2024. It will be clashing with Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha at the box office.

ALSO READ: Bad Newz: Cast, plot, certification, runtime; everything you need to know about upcoming romantic comedy