Bad Newz: Cast, plot, certification, runtime; everything you need to know about upcoming romantic comedy

Ever since the release of its trailer, Bad Newz has become one of the most highly anticipated movies of 2024. The songs and other promotional content of this Vicky Kaushal starrer has just heightened the excitement among the fans. As the release of the romantic comedy draws closer, let’s have a closer look at the cast, plot, runtime, certification, music, and all other details you should know about the film.

Cast and crew of Bad Newz

The cast of Bad Newz includes Vicky Kaushal as Akhil Chadha, Triptii Dimri as Saloni, and Ammy Virk as Gurbir in the lead roles along with Neha Dhupia. Ananya Panday is reportedly making a cameo appearance in the film.

The movie is written by Ishita Moitra and Tarun Dudeja, and directed by Anand Tiwari. It is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra & Anand Tiwari.

Plot of Bad Newz

Bad Newz is a comedy inspired by true events. It revolves around a one-in-a-billion situation of heteropaternal superfecundation, where Saloni finds out that she is pregnant with twins from two different fathers. This leads to the two fathers competing with each other to win her love.

The 2-minute 57-second trailer gave a glimpse into the plot and character dynamics. Packed with punchlines and hilarious jokes, it teases the fun and entertainment that’s in store for the audience.

Advertisement

Watch the full trailer here!

Certification and runtime of Bad Newz

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has given Bad Newz a U/A certificate. The runtime of the film is 142 minutes aka 2 hours and 22 minutes.

Music of Bad Newz

Three songs from the soundtrack have already been unveiled prior to the release of the film. The first track is the dance number Tauba Tauba which has been composed, sung, and penned by Karan Aujla. The steps have been choreographed by Bosco-Caesar. It is a party anthem featuring Vicky Kaushal’s moves and Triptii Dimri’s glamorous look. The song has become a trending topic on social media.

The second song that was launched from the music album was Jaanam. It is a sizzling love melody which is Vishal Mishra’s composition featuring his vocals and lyrics. The music video highlights the chemistry between Vicky and Triptii’s characters, showcasing their steamy scenes during their romantic getaway. Remo D’souza is the choreographer of the song.

Advertisement

The third track is Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam, a recreation of the original songs from the 1998 film Duplicate. The song was originally composed by Anu Malik, written by Javed Akhtar, and sung by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik. The music for the new version has been recreated by Lijo George and DJ Chetas. The music video shows the competition aka kalesh between Vicky and Ammy.

Release date of Bad Newz

Bad Newz is slated for a full-fledged release on Friday, July 19, 2024. Advance bookings for the film have already commenced.

ALSO READ: Bad Newz: Loved Vicky Kaushal’s song Tauba Tauba? These viral memes on dance number will make you go ROFL