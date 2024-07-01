Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha director Neeraj Pandey didn't want to de-age Ajay Devgn, Tabu’s characters into 21-year-olds; know why

The highly anticipated movie Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha is just days away from release as it hits the silver screen on July 5, 2024. The power-packed duo Ajay Devgn and Tabu are collaborating again and promise to entertain their viewers once more. Shantanu Maheshwari and Saiee Manjrekar are notable additions to the cast who play the younger versions of Ajay and Tabu’s characters.

AMKDT director Neeraj Pandey has now revealed that he didn’t wish to de-age Ajay and Tabu’s characters into 21-year-olds and also talked about the reason behind his choice.

Neeraj Pandey’s opinion on de-aging Ajay and Tabu’s characters in Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha

In a recent interview with News18, Neeraj Pandey stated that he has only used de-aging through VFX when the story called for it. In his opinion, the overuse of de-aging has reached the point where it almost verges on technological abuse. The Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha helmer said, “For this particular story, you can’t age Ajay and Tabu’s characters into 21-year-olds. That would look ridiculous!”

Talking about Shantanu Maheshwari and Saiee Manjrekar playing Ajay Devgn and Tabu’s younger selves, Neeraj further disclosed that they had been quite clear from the start about using two distinct actor pairings to represent two age groups. According to him, that is what suits the story and makes it beautiful. He added that after the age of 24, people undergo physical changes.

More about Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shantanu Maheshwari, and Saiee Manjrekar’s film Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha

Alongside Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shantanu Maheshwari, and Saiee Manjrekar, Jimmy Shergill also plays a pivotal role in Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. Presented by NH Studioz, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha is a Friday Filmworks production. Produced by Narendra Hirawat, Kumar Mangat Pathak (Panorama Studios), Sangeeta Ahir, and Shital Bhatia, the film arrives in theaters on July 5.

It is a romantic thriller and revolves around characters named Krishna and Vasudha. They are in love with each other but are then separated for 22 years. A few soothing songs from the music album have been released, including Tuu and Ae Dil Zara.

