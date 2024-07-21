Ulajh star Janhvi Kapoor on challenges faced by star kids; says 'apne aap ko serious mat lo' as she talks about social media trolling

Janhvi Kapoor is the daughter of film producer Boney Kapoor and the late actress Sridevi. Her sister, Khushi Kapoor, also made her acting debut in 2023. The sibling duo often faces negative comments regarding their filmy background and being star kids.

In a new interview, Janhvi opened up about the same and shared how she has personally experienced criticism and trolling related to her background.

Janhvi Kapoor says she does not let criticism affect her.

Speaking to Mashable India, Janhvi Kapoor reacted to social media trolling against star kids. She said, "Apne aap ko serious mat lo, ye jo social media ke culture mai if you are a public figure or not a public figure ye trolling hona logo ka comment karna nahi karna ye hote raheta hai. Apko apne aap ko itna importance dena hi nahi chahiye. Aap hi iklote insaan ho is duniya mai sab log mere piche pade hai. Mere pe comment kar rahe hai it's not that serious."

(Don't take yourself seriously. Social media trolling and comments keep going. Do not give importance to yourself in this social media culture)

The actress admitted that it is hard and sometimes she feels bad but added that self-image needs to be valued. According to Janhvi, people's perspectives should not bother you. "Jin cheeso ke liye meri tarif kar rahe hai, kal unhi cheeso ke liye mujhe gali de denge toh kya mai ghar pe baith ke rone wali hu. So the way you look at yourself is more important," Kapoor added.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor was recently hospitalized due to severe food poisoning. She was discharged on July 20. The actress is currently gearing up for the release of Ulajh.

About Ulajh

The 2-minute, 33-second trailer shows Janhvi Kapoor portraying the role of Suhana Bhatia, who becomes India’s youngest Deputy High Commissioner in the story. People doubt whether she is worthy of her position or if she has just gotten it through nepotism. She gets involved in a dangerous conspiracy during an important assignment at the London embassy and gets labeled as a traitor.

Meanwhile, Ulajh also casts Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew, Adil Hussain, Rajendra Gupta, Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, and Jitendra Joshi. Directed by Sudhanshu Saria, the film will hit theaters on August 2.

