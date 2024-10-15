Varun Dhawan admits he manifested Samantha to be his co-star in Citadel: Honey Bunny; reveals being her fan after watching Makkhi

The trailer for Citadel: Honey Bunny, the Indian installment of the Russo Brothers' Citadel, was unveiled in Mumbai earlier today, showcasing thrilling action sequences featuring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. During the event, Varun candidly shared that he had been "manifesting" to have Samantha as his co-star, crediting his admiration for her to her captivating performance in Makkhi.

At the Citadel: Honey Bunny trailer launch, Varun Dhawan revealed how he landed his role in the film. He explained that after being captivated by Family Man Season 1 and 2, which featured Samantha Ruth Prabhu, he felt a surge of inspiration. Late one night, he picked up the phone and reached out to D.K. to discuss action sequences and express his eagerness to delve into this genre, noting that he hadn’t had many opportunities to showcase his skills in action before.

He went on to share that while he wasn't expecting to hear certain details at that moment, he received some exciting news. He learned that there was a project in the works with the Russo brothers, and his enthusiasm skyrocketed. The combination of the Russos with Raj and D.K. felt monumental to him, hinting at a global impact. After meeting Raj, he was energized by the creative possibilities for his character, realizing that there were countless directions they could take the story.

He expressed that he was genuinely hoping Samantha would be cast as his co-star. “In my heart, honestly, I was manifesting and hoping that Samantha will be the actor they want with me in this.” Having recently watched Family Man 2 and previously becoming a fan after seeing Makkhi, he felt that everything fell perfectly into place.

The idea of working alongside her excited him, and he believed it was meant to be. He concluded, “I was a fan when I saw Makkhi. So I think everything just came together.”

On October 15, 2024, the makers of Citadel: Honey Bunny unveiled its trailer on social media. The 2-minute, 51-second video showcases stuntman Bunny and struggling actress Honey as they navigate a thrilling world of espionage and betrayal, often facing off while also collaborating.

Honey recounts her previous life as a spy to her daughter, Nadia, with flashbacks revealing her recruitment by Bunny into a secret agency committed to maintaining global peace. Their paths diverge during a mission, but destiny reunites them years later.

Packed with clever humor and stylish action, the trailer features exhilarating chase scenes set to the iconic track Aaj Ki Raat from Don. The highlight is Honey’s daughter, Nadia, sharing her name with Priyanka Chopra's character from last year's UK edition of Citadel.

Citadel: Honey Bunny is set to premiere on Prime Video India on November 7. This Indian spinoff of the American series Citadel stars Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in lead roles, alongside a talented cast that includes Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Saqib Saleem, Sikandar Kher, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar, and Kashvi Majmundar.

Directed by Raj & DK and developed by Sita R. Menon, the series is produced by D2R Films and Amazon MGM Studios. It is executive produced by The Russo Brothers' AGBO and Raj & DK, promising an exciting blend of action and intrigue.

