Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares a picture-perfect moment with Citadel: Honey Bunny director Raj Nidimoru in London

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all set for the release of her upcoming web series Citadel: Honey Bunny, co-starring Varun Dhawan. Ahead of the show's grand premiere on Amazon Prime Video, the actress jetted off to London to attend its special screening. Recently, Samantha took to her Instagram handle to share some photos alongside director Raj and writer Sita R Menon.

In the photo, Samantha can be seen posing for the cameras in all smiles with Raj and Sita. The picture-perfect moment between the trio soon grabbed her fans’ attention. While the actress opted for a pastel green ensemble for the event in London, Raj and Sita went for a more casual look.

Samantha also posted several solo photos of herself where she flaunted her new and radiant look. Her tailored jumpsuit with a sheer neckline added a touch of elegance to the overall appearance.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, "And it begins. Let’s go #CitadelHoneyBunny #HoneyBunnyOnPrime." Soon after she made the post, her fans took to the comments to express their reactions.

A fan wrote, "The hair, the fit, the pastel vibes is so perfecttt," while another social media user commented, "Samamtha took us back to the old days of cherishing through green."

Take a look at the photos below:

Samantha also posted several photos from the special screening of Citadel: Honey Bunny and Citadel: Diana in London. She was joined by Priyanka Chopra, Matilda and several others at the event.

While Samantha exuded charm in a navy blue gown, Priyanka looked radiant in a red bodycon ensemble. While Varun Dhawan gave the event a miss, the entire team of Citadel including Raj and DK, the Russo Brothers and others were in attendance.

Take a look at the photos below:

Meanwhile, Citadel: Honey Bunny, starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan, will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from November 7. It is the Indian spin-off of the American spy action television series featuring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden.

