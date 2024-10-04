Citadel Honey Bunny: Citadel Diana’s producer Gina Gardini heaps praise on Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu for their chemistry; 'I think both of their roles...'

Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are set to shine in Raj & DK’s upcoming web series, Citadel: Honey Bunny. Gina Gardini, the showrunner of Citadel: Diana, recently expressed her excitement about this Indian installment of the Russo Brothers’ spy universe. She praised Varun and Samantha’s chemistry as 'amazing' and added, “I think both of their roles are unexpected.”

In a recent interview with News 18, Gina Gardini, the producer of Citadel: Diana, expressed her excitement about Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu teaming up for the first time. She praised their fantastic chemistry and said, "Varun and Samantha are fantastic and have amazing chemistry. I think both of their roles are unexpected."Gardini also shared her enthusiasm for the show, frequently telling Raj & DK how much she enjoys it and eagerly anticipating its return for another binge-watch session.

She also mentioned that meeting everyone at the press screening was a delightful experience, describing it as a Citadel global event. Having seen Citadel: Honey Bunny, she enjoyed rewatching its first episode at the premiere, expressing her satisfaction with the series and calling it fantastic.

In the same interview, Gina also reflected on her initial reaction to learning about the multiple spin-offs of Citadel, expressing her excitement at the innovative concept. She found it brilliant that no one had previously explored interconnected stories in television, noting that while films often delve into various worlds, adapting that idea for a series was thrilling. She felt they were stepping into something unique and significant. Although she loved Citadel, she acknowledged the pressure that came with high expectations following the mother show.

Gina shared that the Russo Brothers are pleased with the outcome of Citadel: Diana, particularly appreciating how they encouraged the team to embrace and invest in their cultural identity throughout the production. She praised them as fantastic collaborators, highlighting that they were actively involved in the process over several years.

Citadel: Honey Bunny marks the Indian installment of the acclaimed American web series Citadel, crafted by Josh Appelbaum, Bryan Oh, and David Weil, with the Russo Brothers serving as executive producers. The 2023 spy action thriller originally featured Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden in lead roles. The ensemble cast includes Sikandar Kher, Kay Kay Menon, Saqib Saleem, and Emma Canning. It will be released on November 7.

