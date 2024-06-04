Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's love story timeline: From school sweethearts to becoming parents of baby girl

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are one of the most lovable couples in Bollywood. The couple welcomed their baby girl on June 3. The entire Dhawan and Dalal families are delighted with the news. Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have entered the phase of parenthood, and we can't wait to watch them grow old together as they balance their professional lives simultaneously. Just like they have, always.

Now, let's take you back to when their love story began and their journey so far. We have curated a timeline of their romantic love story, from being childhood lovers to becoming parents.

Varun and Natasha's first meeting

Varun Dhawan met Natasha Dalal during his school days. They studied at Maneckji Cooper School in Mumbai. The Bhediya actor once spoke about their first meeting on Kareena Kapoor Khan's show, What Women Want. "The first time I met Natasha was in the sixth standard. We have not been dating since then. We were friends till the eleventh or twelfth grade. We were very close friends," he had said.

Varun Dhawan falling in love with Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal had a filmy love story. The actor fell in love with Natasha on the basketball court during lunch break at school. While appearing on Kareena's show once, Varun shared the details of the day when the magical moment happened in his life.

Recalling those days, he said, "I still remember we went to Maneckji Cooper; she was in the yellow house, and I was in the red house. It was on the basketball court. So, in the lunch break, in the canteen, they give you food and an energy drink. I remember her walking, I remember seeing her, and actually, when I saw her that day, I felt like I fell in love with her. That was it."

Varun Dhawan's love rejection

Varun Dhawan had approached Natasha Dalal several times, however, she didn't accept his proposals. "She rejected me three-four times. I didn't give up hope," the actor said during the same interview. Reportedly, Natasha Dalal went to New York to pursue fashion design. A few months after graduating from Bombay Scottish School, Mumbai, they reconnected at a music concert and thus their love story began.

Varun Dhawan confessing about his lady love

Varun Dhawan had remained tight-lipped about his relationship for many years until he finally confessed that he was dating Natasha Dalal. Dhawan admitted being in a relationship with Natasha on Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan, in 2018.

Varun Dhawan marrying Natasha Dalal

The couple exchanged marital vows on January 24, 2021. Their marriage ceremony took place at the Mansion House in Alibaug in the presence of families and close friends. "Life long love just became official," he had posted on Instagram after getting hitched.

Varun Dhawan announcing Natasha's pregnancy

Three years after their marriage, in February 2024, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child. The actor shared the news on Instagram in which he can be seen kissing his wife Natasha's baby bump. "We are pregnant. Need all your blessings and love," he wrote.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal becoming parents

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal were blessed with a baby girl on Monday. On Koffee With Karan, Varun Dhawan had once revealed that he wanted to get married and have a daughter in the future. While welcoming the arrival of their munchkin, Varun shared the news with his fans on social media on June 4. "Our baby girl is here," he wrote in his latest Instagram post.

Congratulations to the couple!

