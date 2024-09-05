Varun Dhawan drops cutesy PICS with ‘vyakti’ he is missing most and it’s not who you think

Varun Dhawan’s innate love for his pet Joey is not hidden from anyone. The actor remains quite active on social media giving a peek into his personal and professional life. However, it is the posts with his pet that enjoy a separate fan base. The latest post of the Baby John actor missing his furry friend left fans all hearts.

Today, on September 5, Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of adorable pictures with his pet, Joey. In a carousel of images, he was seen posing delightfully with his four-legged friend at his home sitting on the couch.

VD was seen in a crème shirt paired with brown pants and these pictures seemed to have clicked on the day of Binny and Family’s trailer launch; considering the similarity in outfit with the event. "मैं इस व्यक्ति को बहुत मिस कर रहा हूँ ।," he wrote in the caption.

Soon after the post was shared, fans thronged the comments section gushing over the cutest post. A fan wrote, "Joey needs to be rescued" another fan commented, "your first child," while a third fan wrote, "My heart Joey and VD" another user wrote, "Cutiesss in Frame" another fan advised, "Joey ko apne saath le jaya karo na."

In addition to this, a fan gushed, "Saw him after a long time" and another user wrote, "We need videos of u and joey."

Varun Dhawan is currently in a significant phase on his personal and professional front. He recently welcomed his first child, a baby girl with Natasha Dalal on June 3, 2024.

On the professional front, he has also been keeping it busy with an exciting line-up of projects. The actor will be next seen in Raj&DK’s Citadel: Honey Bunny alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kay Kay Menon, and Sikandar Kher among others. The show will release on November 7, 2024.

He also has Kalees’ directorial Baby John which features Wamiqa Gabbi and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles. The tantalizing posters have already piqued audiences’ interest in the hard-core action entertainer. Backed by Atlee, the film will hit the theaters on December 25, 2024.

Just a few days back, the makers of Border 2 announced the actor’s entry in Sunny Deol’s highly-awaited war drama film.

