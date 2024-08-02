Citadel Honey Bunny: Salman Khan gives shoutout to Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's series; 'Lagta hai baat...'

Fans are eagerly awaiting to experience the thriller series Citadel: Honey Bunny starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The upcoming Indian spy action thriller series and spin-off of the American TV series Citadel, led by Priyanka Chopra has been creating buzz ever since it was announced. The teaser was released on August 1 and received a lot of love. Now, Salman Khan extended his best wishes to the upcoming series on his social media handle.

On August 2, Salman Khan took to his Instagram Story and re-shared the teaser video of Citadel: Honey Bunny starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Praising the Raj & DK's directorial, Bhaijaan wrote, "Arre wah V.D., Citadel Honey Bunny? Lagta hai baat bunny aur honey ke saath citaphal bhi khane milega.. raat baki hai coming to see grandfather (my friend David), u, Rohit, Lalli ma and the kids son and granddaughter tonite..."

On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra also re-shared the post from the makers of Citadel: Honey Bunny featuring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. She who also worked in the American version of the series, Citadel, gave a shout-out to the series and the cast and dropped multiple collision emojis. She also tagged the lead stars, director Raj& DK, and the show producers.

The makers dropped the teaser and captioned it, "Honey Bunny… Release date declassified!#CitadelHoneyBunnyOnPrime #CitadelOnPrime #CitadelHoneyBunny."

Meanwhile, at the teaser release event of Citadel: Honey Bunny today, August 1, Varun Dhawan revealed that the makers of the series wanted him to restrain from other projects because they did not want his look to be revealed.

Varun shared that the makers were very concerned and that Dhawan had been given strict instructions before he was on board. He shared the instructions: " ‘If you are doing this, you cannot do another during this, shoot no ads. This is your look; you can only be in this.’ I enjoyed it more because I got to be in this character for a much longer period of time."

Citadel: Honey Bunny also features Kay Kay Menon, Saqib Saleem, and Sikandar Kher. Citadel: Honey Bunny (Hindi) and Citadel: Diana (Italian) were announced as non-English spin-offs. The Italian spin-off will be released on October 10, 2024, followed by the Hindi spin-off on November 7, 2024.

