Call Me Bae: Sara Ali Khan hypes her BFF Ananya Panday's ‘best’ performance in debut show; ‘Tooooooo much fun’

Ananya Panday’s Call Me Bae is poised to have its digital release on September 6. Ahead of that, Sara Ali Khan reviewed Collin D’Cunha’s directorial. She went on to hail it as Panday's ‘best’ performance.

Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram stories and shared a small clip while she enjoyed the Call Me Bae screening. The actress seemed to have enjoyed it thoroughly as she couldn’t resist sharing review while watching itself.

She wrote, "Tooooooo much fun (accompanied by raised hand emojis) So so so proud of you @collindcunha (accompanied by a dizzy emoji) Congratulations (clinking glass emoji) @ananyapanday this is your BEST" followed by multiple red-heart emojis.

In addition to this, ace filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap also heaped praise on the show. She wrote, "SO SO GOOD!!!! Laughed way too hard and cannot wait to binge the whole thing on September 6th!!!! Congo everyone!!!!" followed by a red-heart emoji. She further tagged Ananya, director Collin D’Cunha, and Lisa Mishra among others.

The special screening of Call Me Bae was hosted on Wednesday in Mumbai. The star-studded affair was attended by Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and, Vedang Raina, among other Bollywood celebs.

Speaking of the digital debut series of Ananya, the actress will be joined by an ensemble cast consisting of Vir Das, Varun Sood, Gurfateh Pirzada, Vihaan Samat, Lisa Mishra, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, and Mini Mathur in the key roles.

The trailer of the show was released last month in August introducing fans to the world of Bae. In the clip, we see Ananya’s Bae belonging to a privileged family. However, she is degraded to a middle-class status one day, and she has to start afresh. Thereafter, she comes to Mumbai and her struggle begins in the real world.

Backed by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment, the show will be available for watching from tomorrow onwards i.e. September 6, 2024, on Amazon Prime Video.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in Anurag Basu’s much-awaited Metro…In Dino. The film also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Neena Gupta, and Ali Fazal, among others. It will hit the theaters on November 29, 2024.

