Border 2: Sunny Deol welcomes 'fauji' Varun Dhawan on board; latter says 'very special moment in my career'

Sunny Deol is all set to collaborate with JP Dutta on the upcoming film Border 2. Pinkvilla was the first to report on this major collaboration, which also includes Varun Dhawan. Today, on August 23, 2024, the makers thrilled fans with the much-anticipated official announcement of Varun joining the war movie as a soldier. Dhawan also noted it as one of the most special moments of his career.

The announcement video begins with a song of Border and afterwards Varun can be heard delivering a powerful monologue, "Dushman ki har goli se Jai Hind bol kar takrata hu, Jab dharti maa bulati hai, sab chor kar aata hu, Hindustan ka fauji hu". (I face every enemy bullet by shouting 'Jai Hind!' When Mother India calls, I leave everything behind and come. I am a soldier of Hindustan)

The Bawal actor also took to social media to express his heartfelt gratitude and penned, "I was just a kid in class four when I went to Chandan cinema and saw Border. And it made such a big impact. I still remember the sense of national pride we all felt in the hall. I began looking up to our armed forces and to this day, I salute how they protect us and keep us safe be it on our borders or during natural calamities."

Varun expressed that J.P. Dutta's war epic remains one of his favorite movies to this day and being a part of Border 2, produced by J.P. Dutta and Bhushan Kumar, is a "very special moment in his career". He added that working with his hero, Sunny Deol, makes the experience even more meaningful. He looks forward to bringing the story of a brave soldier to the screen in what is expected to be India’s biggest war film.

Fans were quick to react to the announcement. One wrote, "Blockbuster movie Hogi." One wrote, "Pure goosebumps". One fan mentioned, "Blockbuster movie".

Pinkvilla earlier revealed that the makers plan to bring in artists from various fields to honor the scale and legacy of the first film. The source concluded by saying that the entire team is eager to begin filming, with pre-production efforts in full swing and everyone focused on delivering an unforgettable cinematic experience for the audience.

