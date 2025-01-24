Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal Wedding Anniversary: 5 memorable firsts of couple with their little daughter Lara

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal make for one of the cutest couples in Bollywood. They stepped into a new phase of their lives after welcoming their first child some time ago. On the special occasion of Varun and Natasha’s wedding anniversary today, January 24, 2025, let's take a look at some of the couple's memorable firsts with their little daughter Lara.

1. Varun Dhawan’s first post after his and Natasha Dalal’s daughter’s birth

After the birth of his first child, Varun Dhawan took to Instagram and shared the happy news with his followers. He revealed his baby girl’s birth date as June 3, 2024. He thanked everyone for all the good wishes for the new mother and daughter.

2. Varun Dhawan offers first glimpse of baby girl on Father's Day

The actor celebrated his first Father's Day on June 16. He offered the first glimpse of his daughter by posting a picture of her arm. VD even expressed, “Couldn’t be happier to be a girl dad.”

3. Varun Dhawan reveals daughter’s name for first time

On an episode of the show Kaun Banega Crorepati, Varun Dhawan revealed the name of his and Natasha Dalal's daughter for the first time. He shared that the little one was called Lara.

4. Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal celebrate Lara’s first Christmas

On the occasion of Christmas 2024, Varun dropped a heartwarming family photo on Instagram. It was also the first full glimpse of his daughter even though her face was hidden by a heart emoji. In the picture, Varun held his pet dog Joey while Natasha carried Lara in her arms. They were all dressed in Christmas colors. In the caption, VD said, “Me with my babies.”

5. Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal head for Lara’s first New Year vacation

Ahead of the New Year 2025, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal were seen departing with their daughter from the Mumbai airport for a holiday. It marked their first vacation with Lara. The family reportedly celebrated in Dubai.

Pinkvilla wishes a very happy wedding anniversary to Varun and Natasha!

