Varun Dhawan reveals his ‘most extravagant purchase,’ and it is related to his and wife Natasha Dalal's daughter Lara

Varun Dhawan started a new chapter of his life in 2024 as he and his wife Natasha Dalal welcomed their first child. The actor recently opened up about his ‘most extravagant purchase’ and it has a connection to his daughter Lara. He revealed that it was the babymoon that he took his wife on.

In a conversation with GQ India, Varun Dhawan was asked about his ‘most extravagant purchase.’ In response, he shared that it was a vacation he took with his wife Natasha Dalal before their daughter Lara’s birth. He said, “I think it’s a holiday. Recently I took Natasha on a babymoon. I don’t think that’s the most expensive thing ever.”

The actor added that he didn’t spend a lot of money. He disclosed that his father David Dhawan didn’t allow it. Varun concluded with a funny remark, saying that this depended on the box office of his movies.

Earlier in 2024, Varun Dhawan shared the happy announcement of his daughter’s arrival on Instagram. He shared a video in which an animated version of his pet dog Joey was seen holding a sign that said, 'Welcome, Lil’ Sis.’ The video also revealed the baby’s birth date as June 3, 2024.

The clip also had a message, saying, “We are overjoyed with this new blessing in our lives. During this special time, we request the media to give us our privacy. Thank you for your support & understanding. Natasha & Varun.”

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan celebrated Christmas 2024 with wife Natasha Dalal and daughter Lara. The trio also headed for a vacation, marking the little one’s first New Year celebration.

On the work front, Varun was last seen in the action thriller Baby John. He is gearing up for many exciting projects like Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Border 2, Bhediya 2, and more.

