Varun Dhawan admits he discusses 'pretty' girls with his wife Natasha Dalal: 'Kisi ko aake jhuth bolna hai…'

Varun Dhawan is married to his childhood sweetheart Natasha Dalal, and the couple welcomed their first child in 2024. The actor recently opened up about his relationship with his wife and mentioned that she wasn’t insecure. He also revealed that one could lie that they don’t even look at anyone else after marriage, but he discussed it with Natasha if he found a girl pretty.

In a recent interview with Shubhankar Mishra, Varun Dhawan revealed that Natasha Dalal was not insecure about him being in the limelight and her staying away from it. He said that she didn’t care and asked him to keep her away from the limelight.

When asked if his wife had ever cross-questioned him, Varun shared that she didn't and she knew him very well. He stated that she was aware that he would come back home only. The actor mentioned that he was like that and had no such interest. Varun explained that he might talk to someone in a nice manner and have fun with them, but he wasn’t interested in more.

Varun further shared, “Kisi ko aake jhuth bolna hai ki hum aise hi hain shaadi ke baad, hum log dekhte bhi nahi hai kisi ko (One could lie after marriage and say that they don’t even look at anyone else).” However, he said that he would discuss it with Natasha and tell her, ‘Oh, this girl is so pretty; don’t you think she’s pretty?’ He added that this much ‘dialogue’ was necessary in a relationship.

When asked to reveal the formula for a happy marriage, Varun Dhawan stated that he didn’t know and couldn’t give it to someone. The Citadel: Honey Bunny star shared that he loved his wife more than he loved himself and that was the reason he got married. He concluded by saying that Natasha was a better person than him and he learned a lot from her.

Just recently, Varun Dhawan celebrated Christmas 2024 with Natasha Dalal, their daughter Lara, and pet dog Joey. He shared a heartwarming picture with them on Instagram. Captioning it, “Me with my babies,” Varun extended festive wishes to his fans.

