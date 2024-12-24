Varun Dhawan seeks blessings at Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Temple and says, ‘Dil mein ek bahut acchi…’

Varun Dhawan made waves with his performances in projects like Stree 2 and Citadel: Honey Bunny in 2024 and has an exciting lineup of projects ahead. It was also a special year for him as he welcomed his first child with his wife Natasha Dalal. Amid all this, the actor visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain and sought blessings. He also described his experience saying there was an amazing feeling in his heart.

Today, December 24, 2024, Varun Dhawan took to Instagram and shared a picture from his recent visit to Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Temple, one of the twelve Jyotirlingas. In the photograph, Varun was seen offering his prayers. In the caption, he wrote, “Blessed (folded hands emoji). Jai Mahakal.” In another picture, Varun was seen sitting outside the temple in white traditional clothes.

Fans showered their love on Varun in the comments section of the post. They used red hearts and folded hands emojis.

In a chat with ANI, Varun Dhawan described his experience. He expressed that it was very good. He praised the devotion of the priests and the way the people offered their prayers. He said, “Dil mein ek bahut acchi si feeling jaagi hoti hai (A very good feeling arises in the heart), bas Jai Mahakal.”

On the work front, Varun Dhawan has a packed schedule for the next few years. In 2025, he will be seen in the romantic comedy Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. The actor will star opposite Janhvi Kapoor. The cast also includes Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, and Akshay Oberoi.

The film has been written and directed by Shashank Khaitan. Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan, SSKTK is scheduled for a theatrical release on April 18, 2025.

Apart from this, Varun will feature in the war film Border 2 with Sunny Deol. The film will arrive in 2026. He will be reuniting with his father David Dhawan for the film reportedly titled Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. The horror comedy Bhediya 2 and the sequel to No Entry are also in his pipeline.

