Varun Dhawan recalls Shraddha Kapoor got him beaten up for not accepting her proposal: 'It was a very...'

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor have been friends since their childhood. The actress has revealed in the past that she proposed to him when they were kids but he rejected her. Varun recently opened up about the incident that followed after it. He disclosed that Shraddha got him beaten up and it was quite a ‘filmy’ scene.

In a recent conversation with Shubhankar Mishra, Varun Dhawan recalled that he and Shraddha Kapoor were eight years old when she took him to the mountains to confess her love. He mentioned what guy liked a girl at that age. The actor then shared what happened after that.

Varun remembered that Shraddha had invited him to her tenth birthday party and she was wearing a frock. He revealed that there were around three to four guys there who were in love with the actress. Varun further shared that he was playing on a jumping bag when the boys approached him and asked why he didn’t like Shraddha. The Badlapur star recalled telling them that he was only interested in the dance competition there and not girls.

Varun Dhawan disclosed that the guys replied, ‘No, no, you have to like her.’ He shared that they started fighting with him and he was beaten up. “Usne pitwaya woh teen ladkon se kyunki main haan nahi bol raha tha (She made the three guys beat me up because I was not accepting her proposal).”

Advertisement

Varun mentioned that he also beat them in return. “It was a very filmy scene,” he said. Varun added that he even won the dance competition while Shraddha came third.

During the same conversation, Varun Dhawan recalled another incident when Shraddha Kapoor was 15-16 years old and had become very beautiful. He revealed that he had gone to play dandiya in her school. VD shared that he hit someone with a dandiya stick and was trying to hide. He remembered Shraddha walking towards him in slow motion and looking quite pretty.

Varun added, “Tab jaake mujhe ehsaas hua ki shayad maine kuch galti kar di (Then I realized that perhaps I had made some mistake).” However, he said that he didn’t make any mistake as what he would have done at the age of 8. Varun concluded by saying that after that he became friends with Shraddha again.

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor have worked in various films together and their pairing is highly popular among fans. The former even made a cameo appearance in her horror comedy movie Stree 2. Their chemistry in the song Khoobsurat was immensely loved by the audience.

Advertisement

During Pinkvilla’s masterclass in 2024, Shraddha Kapoor was asked when she would be seen with Varun on screen again. In response, the actress shared, “You know we have to be offered something together, very honestly (laughs).” Talking about the love that the audience has given them, she continued, “And I think it has to be.. we’ve got a lot of love from you guys, so you'll have set the bar very high for us.”

Shraddha added, “So we have to make sure that we choose the right film so that you guys are feeling ki ‘Yaar haan yeh correct film mein aaye hain Varshra saath mein (Yes, this is the correct film that Varshra came together in).’” She even manifested their collaboration.

ALSO READ: INSIDE Kriti Sanon's Christmas 2024 celebration with rumored beau Kabir Bahia & family; actress poses with Santa Claus MS Dhoni and wife Sakshi