Shraddha Kapoor drops stunning mirror selfie but there's something else that has caught fans' attention; can you spot it?

Shraddha Kapoor often engages in hilarious banter with her admirers during public events and on social media. Earlier, a fan had demanded that she show her Aadhaar card photo, but she refused in a funny manner. The actress recently dropped a stunning mirror selfie, but there was something else that caught the attention of the netizens: her Aadhaar card.

On December 2, 2024, Shraddha Kapoor took to her Instagram Stories and posted a mirror selfie taken in what looked like an elevator. She looked pretty in a pink kurti and was seen carrying a tote bag. The Stree 2 star flaunted her natural beauty in a no-makeup look and open hair.

Fans noticed Shraddha’s Aadhaar card inside the back cover of her phone, and the post quickly went viral on the internet. The actress’ grainy picture on the document was also visible.

Have a look at the selfie!

X (formerly Twitter) users couldn’t stop laughing at this accidental reveal. One person said, “Finally she showed her adhaar card (laughing emoji),” while another user wrote, “Wow, So down to Earth.” A comment read, “So pretty she is,” and another mentioned, “This kurti is so pyarii.”

Earlier, in August, Shraddha Kapoor posted some old photos with her Stree 2 director, Amar Kaushik, and producer, Dinesh Vijan. In the comments section, one person said, "Apna Aadhar card ka photo aur upload kar do (Upload your Aadhaar card photo)." Her cheeky response stated, "Usmein itni khoobsurat lag rahi hoon, bardaash nahi kar paoge (I look so beautiful in that, you won't be able to bear it)."

Advertisement

Another fan asked, "Adhar Card me kesi dikti ho (How do you look on your Aadhaar card?)," to which the actress responded, "Itni khoobsurat ki aap gaoge, koi itna khoobsurat kaise ho sakta hai (So beautiful that you will sing, how someone can be so beautiful)."

Later, during the NDTV World Summit, Shraddha had said, “Main nahi dikha sakti Aadhaar wali photo kisi ko (I can't show Aadhaar photo to anyone).”

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in the horror comedy Stree 2, in which she shared the screen with Rajkummar Rao.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday fuels dating rumors with Walker Blanco as she reveals her cute nickname for him in new post