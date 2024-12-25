INSIDE Kriti Sanon's Christmas 2024 celebration with rumored beau Kabir Bahia & family; actress poses with Santa Claus MS Dhoni and wife Sakshi

Rumors have been rife for quite some time that Kriti Sanon is dating businessman Kabir Bahia. They have been spotted together on many occasions, like Diwali, a family wedding, and even a European vacation. The actress recently celebrated Christmas 2024 with Kabir and his family. She also posed with Santa Claus MS Dhoni and his wife, Sakshi Dhoni.

Today, December 25, 2024, Kabir Bahia took to his Instagram Stories and shared a beautiful picture from his Christmas festivities with Kriti Sanon. The Crew actress looked stunning in a white and red sweater dress paired with woolen socks. Kabir wore a red t-shirt with white pants. Their Santa caps were adorned with their names. Kriti was seen sitting on a table and holding Kabir’s arm, who posed while sitting on the floor. The duo was all smiles for the camera.

The rumored couple was joined by Kabir’s family members. Cricketer MS Dhoni, who shares a close bond with Kabir, was also present with his wife, Sakshi Dhoni, and their daughter, Ziva.

Kabir captioned the story “Merry Christmas (Christmas tree and Santa Claus emojis).” Kriti reshared the picture in her own story. Have a look!

Kriti Sanon also offered a peek into her Christmas through a series of pictures. The first photo was a quirky selfie of her taken with a decorated Christmas tree. Another photograph had a closer glimpse of the tree and the gifts that surrounded it. Kriti even zoomed in on the little decorations.

Advertisement

The fourth slide was a picture of Kriti’s sock-clad feet with presumably Kabir’s feet beside her. There were some more aesthetic shots of the dining table and house decor. In one fun photo, Kriti posed with MS Dhoni, who donned the Santa Claus getup.

Check out the post!

Fans showered love on Kriti in the comments section. One person said, “Without a Doubt, Your Best Christmas till now,” while another called her “Beautiful.”

Earlier this month, Kriti Sanon joined Kabir Bahia for his relative’s wedding in Dubai. There, she was seen mingling with the guests and hanging out with MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt holds Raha close; Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Navya Nanda, Agastya Nanda, and more are all smiles in INSIDE PIC from Christmas lunch