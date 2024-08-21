5 Varun Dhawan movies on Netflix that are full paisa wasool

Varun Dhawan has been an absolute entertainer on the silver screen. He has given some of the most successful masala Hindi movies and enjoys a fandom like no one else. Be it high-energy dance numbers or heartfelt romantic scenes, Varun's films are a perfect mix of everything.

Here's a list of five must-watch Varun Dhawan movies available on Netflix to binge-watch:-

1. ABCD 2

- Cast: Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhu Deva

- IMDb Rating: 5.4/10

- Release Year: 2015

- Genre: Dance, Musical

ABCD 2 is a sequel to a 2013 ABCD: Any Body Can Dance. It shows how Suresh (Varun Dhawan) and Vinnie (Shraddha Kapoor) continue their careers with the dream of becoming dancers. The screenplay takes inspiration from the success story of Fictitious Dance Group which won the World Hip Hop Dance Championship held in 2012. Some of the best dance performances make up for the primary focus of the film which is directed by Remo D’Souza.

Varun Dhawan as Suresh, an enthusiastic dancer with several challenges to prove his worth, is really inspiring. His chemistry with Shraddha Kapoor in songs like Sun Saathiya was easily one of the movie's highlights.

Varun has worked hard for the role, and it shows in the dance sequences where he dances at par with professional dancers. The film's finale is one of the best scenes in which Suresh and his troupe are performing at the World Dance Championship. His electrifying dance moves perfectly flavored the climax of ABCD 2.

2. Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania

- Cast: Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Ashutosh Rana

- IMDb Rating: 6.0/10

- Release Year: 2014

- Genre: Romance, Comedy

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania is an ode to a love story that is as quintessential in Bollywood as Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, it revolves around two characters—Humpty Sharma, played by Varun Dhawan, and Kavya Pratap Singh, played by Alia Bhatt. The film traces their journey from a fun, light-hearted romance to a deeper love story that surpasses family and society for acceptance.

Varun Dhawan as Humpty is charming and makes the audience relate to him. He shares great chemistry with Alia Bhatt in songs like Saturday Saturday. His comic and emotional scenes are so well-timed that he can switch between the two with great ease. One of the best scenes in the movie is one where Humpty confesses his love for Kavya to her father (played by Ashutosh Rana). The scene has a mix of humor, tension, and emotion; well, that's what makes it memorable.

2. Badrinath Ki Dulhania

- Cast: Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sahil Vaid

- IMDb Rating: 6.1/10

- Release Year: 2017

- Genre: Romance, Comedy

Badrinath Ki Dulhania is a romantic comedy directed by Shashank Khaitan. It brings together the winning pair of Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt once again after their successful collaboration in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. It narrates the story of Badrinath Bansal, a young man from Jhansi, and his love for Vaidehi Trivedi, an independent woman with her own ambitions.

Varun Dhawan as the comical Badrinath, and his transformation from a naive, stubborn young man learning to respect his partner's dreams in order to support her through thick and thin, is very genuine. The chemistry of Varun and Alia was unstoppable and made their love story a delight to watch. Even the song Tamma Tamma Again is such a high-spirited number in which Varun’s moves go perfectly with the energy of Alia.

The film's outstanding scene is when Badrinath stands up against his family for his love interest, Vaidehi, and her choice of choosing her career over marriage. The scene did not just bring out the acting skills of Varun but also touched upon two critical concerns as far as society is concerned, thus making it more than 'just another romantic comedy'.

4. Dilwale

- Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon

- IMDb Rating: 5.1/10

- Release Year: 2015

- Genre: Romance, Action

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, Dilwale brings together the iconic Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, with the new generation shown by Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon. It is a film dealing with romance, action, and elements of comedy, based on a story perfecting blending the past and present of two estranged lovers and their blood siblings.

Varun Dhawan plays Veer, Raj's younger brother, and brings a youthful vibrance to the flick. It actually balances out the intense love tale of Raj and Meera. The fresh pairing of Varun with Kriti Sanon shows its energy through songs such as 'Manma Emotion Jaage'. Varun's confrontation scene with his brother through all the evidence of love he sacrificed for it is the best.

5. Student of the Year

- Cast: Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Rishi Kapoor

- IMDb Rating: 5.3/10

- Release Year: 2012

- Genre: Romance, Musical

Student of the Year was the launch vehicle for Varun Dhawan, alongside Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra, directed by Karan Johar. The film is a young tale set in a high school competition backdrop and is themed around friendship, love, and ambitions. The story revolves around three students—Rohan, Shanaya, and Abhimanyu—who fight it out in love, rivalry, and the urge to win the Student of the Year trophy.

The character of rich and spoiled Rohan was placed very well on Varun Dhawan. His dancing skills, visible in all the songs, through actual routines like Disco Deewane and Radha, became huge hits. Varun managed to successfully bring out the cheerful side of the love triangle that played a central theme in the plot. Definitely, one of the high spots is in the very climax, when Varun's character engages in the final Students of the Year competition with Sidharth's Abhimanyu.

Varun Dhawan's Netflix filmography features a variety of genres and characters that really bring out his versatility as an actor. Be it a dynamic dancer in ABCD 2 to the romantic lead in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, or Badrinath Ki Dulhania, going on to the somewhat more complex roles in Dilwale and Student of the Year—Varun is popcorn-worthy.

Whether you like dance, romance, or drama, these five movies by Varun Dhawan are a must-watch on Netflix.

