Varun Dhawan REVEALS why he was banned from other projects while shooting Citadel Honey Bunny; 'I was given a strict instruction....'

Citadel: Honey Bunny, starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, is an upcoming Indian spy action thriller series and spin-off of the American TV series Citadel, led by Priyanka Chopra. In a new interview, Varun shared some interesting anecdotes from the shooting as the actor revealed that he was banned from other projects while working on Raj & DK's directorial. He also shared his working experience with Samantha and added that her incredible work ethic inspired him.

At the teaser release event of Citadel: Honey Bunny today, August 1, Varun Dhawan revealed that the makers of the series wanted him to restrain from other projects because they did not want his look to be revealed.

Varun shared that the makers were very concerned and that Dhawan had been given strict instructions before he was on board. He shared the instructions: " ‘If you are doing this, you cannot do another during this, shoot no ads. This is your look; you can only be in this.’ I enjoyed it more because I got to be in this character for a much longer period of time."

At the event, Varun also praised his co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu and revealed how he punched her during the first day of shooting. He recalled how Samantha asked him to hit him. "It's a violent love story," he said.

Varun Dhawan also talked about Samantha's determination and grit as she had to endure tough times due to her illness during the shoot. The Baby John actor said that his preparation was very easy compared to Samantha's.

"I thought my rehearsals were tough, but then I saw her incredible work ethic despite her struggles, and it truly inspired me. We became partners in making things happen," Dhawan shared.

Praising Samantha's never-say-die spirit, Varun Dhawan said that he had never been on a shoot or a creative process like that before, where he witnessed a co-actor going through such challenges. Varun said, "You learn a lot about human resilience and strength when you see someone battling something and still succeeding. Samantha inspired not just me but also Raj, DK, Sita, and everyone at Amazon. Her dedication to this action show is truly inspirational."

Talking about the teaser of the series it is set to take the audience on a ride filled with thrill, action, and heroism with a dash of 90s charm. Samantha Prabhu as Honey and Varun Dhawan as Bunny look promising in their spy avatars, and talented actors like Kay Kay Menon add value to the star cast.

On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra re-shared the post shared by the makers of Citadel: Honey Bunny featuring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The global icon who also worked in the American version of the series, Citadel, gave a shout-out to the series and the cast and dropped multiple collision emojis. She also tagged the lead stars, director Raj& DK, and the show producers.

The makers dropped the teaser and captioned it, "Honey Bunny… Release date declassified!#CitadelHoneyBunnyOnPrime #CitadelOnPrime #CitadelHoneyBunny."

Citadel: Honey Bunny also features Kay Kay Menon, Saqib Saleem, and Sikandar Kher. Citadel: Honey Bunny (Hindi) and Citadel: Diana (Italian) were announced as non-English spin-offs. The Italian spin-off will be released on October 10, 2024, followed by the Hindi spin-off on November 7, 2024. Fans are eagerly awaiting to see Varun and Samantha in the upcoming thriller series.

