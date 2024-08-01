Varun Dhawan, David Dhawan's upcoming comedy film in trouble after Telugu actress Sreeleela walks out? Ramesh Taurani issues clarification

Varun Dhawan and Ramesh Taurani’s upcoming comedy film has been making headlines even before its release. Reports initially suggested that Sreeleela would star opposite Varun Dhawan in the film, directed by David Dhawan and produced by Tips Films. However, recent rumors claimed that Telugu star Sreeleela has quit the project. It is also reported that the first schedule of the film has been completed without her.

Now, producer Ramesh Taurani has addressed the rumors and issued a clarification.

Following rumors that Telugu star Sreeleela has exited Varun Dhawan’s upcoming comedy film, produced by Ramesh Taurani, the producer has addressed the speculation and provided clarification. In an official statement, Ramesh Taurani revealed that they have not approached anyone for the role and asked the public not to believe in such rumors. He added that an announcement will be made once a replacement is confirmed. Ramesh also confirmed that the first schedule of the film has been completed.

He wrote, "We have not yet approached anyone for the role. We are still in the process of finalizing the cast. The first schedule has just been completed, and we will make an official announcement once we have locked someone for that role. Until then, we request audiences not to believe any rumors.”

Recently, in an interview with ETimes, the producer revealed that they were just considering Sreeleela for the role. “We were just considering her for the role,” he said.

Advertisement

The film was also poised to be Sreeleela's Bollywood debut. There are reports suggesting that Mrunal Thakur might now be cast opposite Varun Dhawan in the untitled project. This film will mark the third collaboration between Varun Dhawan and his father, director David Dhawan, who previously worked together on Main Tera Hero and Judwaa 2.

On the professional front, Sreeleela was last seen in Guntur Kaaram alongside Mahesh Babu and has also appeared in films such as Kiss, Bharaate, and Dhamaka. On the other hand, Varun Dhawan was last seen in Bawaal, where he starred with Janhvi Kapoor. Upcoming projects for him include Atlee’s Baby John, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, and Raj & DK’s web series Citadel: Honey Bunny.

ALSO READ: Did you know Varun Dhawan was insecure about Sidharth Malhotra during Student of the Year? REVEALS David Dhawan