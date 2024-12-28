Varun Dhawan’s wife Natasha Dalal holds daughter Lara close as trio departs for little munchkin’s first New Year vacay; WATCH

2024 is about to end in just a few days, and Bollywood celebrities have started heading off to different destinations to bring in the new year. Varun Dhawan was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport as he departed with his wife Natasha Dalal and daughter Lara. The little munchkin looked adorable for her first New Year’s vacation as her mother held her close.

Today, December 28, 2024, the paparazzi spotted Varun Dhawan and his family at the Mumbai airport. He was dressed in a black t-shirt, gray pants, and a black jacket paired with red and black shoes. Carrying a backpack and wearing a beanie and sunglasses, the actor embraced the holiday mood.

Varun’s wife Natasha Dalal was seen wearing a dark-colored co-ord set. She carried her daughter Lara in her arms. The little one looked adorable in her white outfit.

Earlier, on the occasion of Christmas, Varun Dhawan treated his fans to an adorable glimpse of his daughter. VD and Natasha were seen sitting on the floor with a decorated Christmas tree behind them. The Citadel: Honey Bunny was dressed in festive colors and wore a Santa cap. He was seen carrying his pet dog Joey. Natasha held Lara, who donned a red dress and a cute Santa headband. The baby girl’s face was hidden by a red heart emoji.

Varun captioned the post, “Me with my babies. Merry Christmas.” Have a look!

On the work front, Varun Dhawan has a packed schedule ahead with multiple exciting projects in his lineup. He is set to star in the romantic comedy Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari opposite Janhvi Kapoor. The cast also includes Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, and Akshay Oberoi. The Shashank Khaitan directorial will hit the cinemas on April 18, 2025.

Varun will also be seen in the action war drama Border 2 with Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. The shooting of the movie has begun, and it is scheduled to arrive in 2026. Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Bhediya 2, and No Entry 2 are also part of his lineup.

