Anushka Sharma poses with Nitish Kumar Reddy’s family as she supports Virat Kohli and team India at MCG; can you spot mom-to-be Athiya Shetty?

Anushka Sharma has been spending time in Australia for over a month to support Virat Kohli and team India as they are playing the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. A recent picture of her from the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) has surfaced on the internet. She posed with Indian cricketer Nitish Kumar Reddy’s family. Mom-to-be Athiya Shetty was also spotted in the picture.

On December 27, 2024, the second day of the fourth test in the India vs Australia series, Nitish Kumar Reddy’s father took to Instagram Stories and shared a picture with Anushka Sharma and his family. Anushka wore a white top and denim pants with black flats. Her makeup was flawless and her hair was left open. She had a hair tie around her wrist as she posed with a wide smile.

Nitish’s father captioned it, “A lovely moment,” accompanied by a heart-eye emoji.

Have a look at the story!

The photo was taken inside the MCG. Mom-to-be Athiya Shetty, who is also present in Melbourne with her husband KL Rahul, was seen in the background of the picture. Dressed in a white outfit, she seemed to be talking on the phone.

Fans showered love on the photograph. One person said, “Lovely moment! Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's wife, was spotted spending quality time with Nitish Kumar Reddy's family at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). It's wonderful to see her bonding with the family of India's young cricketer. The smile on everyone's face says it all!”

Advertisement

Another user called it, “A beautiful picture,” while one pointed out, “Athiya in the bg seems like both of them were hanging out together.” Many others left red heart emojis.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are accompanied by their kids Vamika Kohli and Akaay Kohli in Australia. The couple even celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary in the country. They were spotted outside the team hotel in Brisbane on December 11. Two days later, Anushka posted a happy selfie with her husband and a glimpse of their snacks. She captioned it, “Best day ever!”

Meanwhile, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul announced in November that they were expecting their first child.

ALSO READ: Start 2025 with Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s magical chemistry in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani; rom-com to re-release on THIS date