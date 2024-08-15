Vedaa Twitter Review: 11 tweets to read before watching John Abraham and Sharvari's action drama

Vedaa, the action drama featuring John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh, has been released in cinemas today, August 15, 2024. As the audience watched the movie in the theaters on the special occasion of Independence Day, they shared their reviews on X (Twitter). The following 11 tweets in this article will give you an idea of what the viewers are saying about the film before you watch it.

The Twitter reviews of netizens were all praise for Vedaa’s actions and emotional story. The performances of John Abraham and Sharvari received a special mention.

One person said, “#Vedaa - Sharvari John & Abhishek deliver powerful performances and raw action scenes. The film's gripping story, combined with stunning visuals, strong first half and an adequate second half. I appreciate Nikhil's efforts on this sensitive topic. A Watchable film, for sure.”

A user stated, “#vedaa One word Review:- Powerful. Mov have depth and emotions and also have good music and Background score. Action packed vedaa.”

Another netizen praised, “John Abraham brings his A-game to #Vedaa, but it's Sharvari who steals the show. The film is intense and hard-hitting, though a bit too violent for my taste. #ThePowerOfVedaa.”

A tweet read, “Interval. Damn impressed how upfront it is about caste politics, honor k*lling and atrocities against women. Sharvari Wagh is STELLAR! Bloody brilliant. Not a single false note. A bonafide star. #Vedaa.”

Advertisement

The user continued, “Enjoyed it. Yes it is packed with Mass masala and bundle of action sequences but that doesn’t distract the film from saying and conveying what they wanted to. Holi song, and some action seq could have been cut trimmed by few minutes, otherwise very to-the point. #Vedaa.”

One post mentioned, “Vedaa ka action ekdum zabardast hai! Aur action + social message impactful story, all in one, #Vedaa is a masterpiece! #ThePowerOfVedaa.”

Another person shared, “The power of #Vedaa lies in its ability to blend heart-pounding action with a story that resonates deeply. A must-watch!”

Check out more reactions:

Alongside John Abraham and Sharvari, the cast of Vedaa includes Abhishek Banerjee and Tamannaah Bhatia. Directed by Nikkhil Advani, the film can now be watched in cinemas.

ALSO READ: Khel Khel Mein Twitter Review: 13 tweets to read before watching Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Fardeen Khan, and others’ comedy