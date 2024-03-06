Vedang Raina and Rasha Thadani look stunning as they get spotted on sets; WATCH video

Vedang Raina has been a hot topic of discussion ever since his debut with the Netflix film The Archies. After impressing everyone with his performance and charm in the film, he is gearing up for the release of his next film Jigra alongside Alia Bhatt. Meanwhile, the actor has collaborated on a new project with none other than Rasha Thadani, the daughter of Raveena Tandon. Both Vedang and Rasha were spotted together by the paparazzi today on a set.

Vedang Raina and Rasha Thadani spotted together on the sets

Vedang Raina and Rasha Thadani were papped together by the shutterbugs on a set today. Rasha was seen wearing a red crop top which she paired with blue baggy jeans. She completed her look with open hair and nude lipstick.

On the other hand, Vedang opted for a white tee and a white trouser along with a dark blue colored jacket. The actor completed his looks with sunglasses which looked stylish on him.

Both Vedang and Rasha looked amazing together as they posed for the paps.

Rasha Thadani's Bollywood debut

Rasha Thadani is all set to make her Bollywood debut in the upcoming film directed by Abhishek Kapoor which will also launch Ajay Devgn's nephew Aaman Devgan. A source close to the development exclusively shared with Pinkvilla, “It’s a very special character, and Abhishek feels that Rasha fits best for the part. His lead pair has already started prepping for the film. They will be required to undergo a couple of training, which they have already begun. Both the youngsters are very excited to start their acting journey with Abhishek’s guidance,”

Giving a piece of advice to Rasha, recently mom Raveena Tandon said in an interview with News 18, "Audience is king, content is king, and today, it’s the audiences that decide whether you’re here to stay or it’s time for pack up. You have to be hard-working, you have to be talented, you have to be sincere with what you’re doing and then that little bit of luck as well,”

Vedang Raina's work front

Vedang Raina will be next seen in Alia Bhatt led Jigra which is also being produced by her along with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Directed by critically acclaimed Vasan Bala, the film promises to have an excellent story and characters. Jigra is expected to hit cinemas on September 27, 2024.

