Vicky Kaushal is a proud husband after watching katrina Kaif in Merry Christmas: ‘Your best work till date’

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the cutest couples in Bollywood. These two always set the bar high with their mushy posts for each other. The lovebirds always make sure to support each other and stand by each other at all times. Katrina is all geared up for the release of her upcoming movie Merry Christmas and the team recently held a special premiere for the industry. Today, her husband took to his social media handle and praised the actress and the film ahead of its release.

Vicky Kaushal praises Katrina Kaif’s Merry Christmas

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vicky Kaushal shared a picture of his wife Katrina Kaif and penned a long note of appreciation for her, Vijay Sethupathi, Sriram Raghavan, and Merry Christmas. The URI star wrote, “#MerryChristmas everyone! So freaking proud of you love for how beautifully you have surrendered yourself to Sriram Sir’s masterful storytelling and to the complexities of ‘Maria’… her rawness, her mystery, her magic… all done with such honesty and nuance! And that dance… uff! This one’s truly your best work till date.”

Talking about Vijay Sethupathi he wrote, “Sir… don’t know how you bring that childlike innocence in your characters but it’s pure joy to watch you bring Albert alive.” He concluded by saying, “how you guys are going to make people jingle all the way when they watch the Film… especially that end! Go enjoy this thrilling fun ride in theatres near you!”

Advertisement

Check out the post:

Vicky Kaushal’s reaction post Merry Christmas screening

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif served major couple goals at the Merry Christmas screening that was held recently in the city. These two held hands and walked together. The actor came to support his wife and we could see the pride on his face post the screening. While the couple was walking out after the screening, the paparazzi went on to ask the Sardar Udham star about the film. When questioned by the paparazzi about his opinion of Katrina's film, Vicky made the OK gesture with his hand and expressed, "Bahut acchi" (Very good). Katrina smiled and waved at the cameras before the couple departed.

ALSO READ: Merry Christmas celeb review: Vicky Kaushal has THIS reaction to Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi’s film; Sunny-Sharvari and more laud