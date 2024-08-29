Vicky Kaushal is my go-to person for 'zindagi ka gyaan' says brother Sunny Kaushal; ‘Wo ye kehta hai ki mai…’

Sibling duo Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal are undoubtedly among the most charming and talented siblings in the industry. Their unwavering support for each other exemplifies a bond many of us admire. Recently, Sunny revealed that Vicky is his go-to person for zindagi ka gyaan because he is so good at it. Kaushal also added that brother Vicky feels vice-versa.

In a chat with Movified Bollywood, The Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba actor was asked about his go-to person for life advice, to which he replied, "Vicky. Wo accha gyaan deta hai, wo ye bolta hai ki mai usey gyaan deta hu par, haa. Hum mil baat ke ek dusre ko gyaan de dete hai. (He gives good advice. He says that he provides me with wisdom, but yes, we do share knowledge with each other.)

In an old interview with Zoom, Kaushal was asked if he felt "very single" seeing Vicky and Katrina Kaif's posts together. He responded that he did not feel very single and expressed his happiness for them, calling them "very, very cute."

Discussing his relationship with them, Sunny mentioned that he appreciated having people who were supportive and provided honest feedback. He also shared that their time together was always enjoyable and filled with fun.

Sunny extended his sentiments to include his parents, Katrina’s sister Isabelle Kaif, her brother Sebastian, and her mother. He noted that they had established a very comfortable and beautiful bond and hoped that it would continue to flourish.

He also reacted to being recognized as the younger brother of Vicky and being part of the film industry, Sunny mentioned that he does not focus on such comments and is fully aware of his reality. He stated that he remains indifferent to others' assumptions and is conscious of his journey and background.

On the work front, Sunny was last seen in Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba with Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey. Meanwhile, Vicky will be next seen in Laxman Utekar's Chhaava. The historical drama co-starring Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna will hit theaters on December 6, 2024.

