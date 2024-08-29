THROWBACK: When Vicky Kaushal revealed fighting over closet space with wife Katrina Kaif; 'It's Shrinking’

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are among the most popular couples in the Industry. The duo share a great camaraderie and bond. However, Vicky didn't shy away from sharing about a fight with his wife-actor over closet space.

The Chhava actor visited Karan Johar's popular chat show, Koffee With Karan with Sidharth Malhotra, back in 2022 and shared a funny story about fighting with his wife, Katrina Kaif. While playing the rapid-fire round, Vicky Kaushal was quizzed about the one thing he and his wife, actress Katrina Kaif, fought over; Vicky quips, "Closet Space." The actor further added, "It's Shrinking."

The host revealed with a laugh that he had been to Vicky Kaushal's house, and he didn't have any closet space. The Manmarziyaan actor agreed with KJo and elaborated on the pole-apart situation of the wardrobe space. “She has got one and a half rooms, and I have one cupboard which might soon become a drawer,” said Vicky with a sarcastic tone, leaving Karan Johar and Sidharth Malhotra in splits.

Later, Karan consoled Vicky by calling him ‘Bechara’ and reflected on the fact that she would, of course, need such a vast space for her wardrobe; after all, she is a ‘heroine’.

For the uninitiated, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot on December 9, 2021, after dating for a couple of years. Both actors possess distinct personalities and are always there for each other like a faithful companion. Often referred to as ‘Vickat’, the bollywood pair holds a separate fan base, although they have never shared the screen together.

Advertisement

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Bad Newz, co-starring Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. He is next gearing up for the release of a period war action-drama, Chhava, on December 6. The movie explores the brave life story of Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

On the other hand, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Merry Christmas and Tiger 3. She has a couple of projects in hand, including Jee Le Zaraa with Farhan Akhtar, among others, but the shooting timelines have yet to be decided.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal to start Love And War from October; Alia Bhatt to join in December