The Buckingham Murders song Sada Pyaar Tut Gaya OUT: Kareena Kapoor Khan is a total mood in this peppy disco track

The wait is finally over as the first track from Kareena Kapoor Khan's investigative thriller The Buckingham Murders titled Sada Pyaar Tut Gaya is out now. The movie has already created significant buzz with teaser and poster releases. Pinkvilla was the first to report the title of the song. The thriller is directed by Hansal Mehta.

The song, featuring Khan, appears during a period of significant turmoil for her character, as depicted in the video. In the song, the actress sports a de-glam look, highlighting different facets of her role as a detective and reflecting the range of emotions she undergoes in the film.

Sada Pyaar Tut Gaya is performed and composed by Vicky Marley, with Bally Sagoo handling the mixing, production, and arrangement of the track, marking his return to Bollywood. After captivating audiences with his music in the 2000s, the renowned singer is making a comeback with this film featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan. The lyrics are penned by Devshi Khanduri.

On August 20, 2024, the highly anticipated teaser for The Buckingham Murders was released. It begins with a chilling scene in which a young child from an Indian family is killed in a park, leading to widespread outrage and protests. Kareena Kapoor Khan, playing a detective, sets out to investigate the motive behind the crime and identify the culprit. The teaser presents a dark and gripping tone, offering a fresh take on the thriller genre.

Previously, The Buckingham Murders was showcased at the 2023 Mumbai Film Festival held at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in October. This film marks Kareena Kapoor Khan's first collaboration with Hansal Mehta and also sees her taking on the role of co-producer.

In an interview earlier this year, The Crew actress shared her excitement about her role in The Buckingham Murders, marking her first venture into playing a detective and her deep-seated love for crime dramas. Although the role posed challenges due to the character’s intense grief, which made her uncomfortable, she found the experience profoundly rewarding.

Kareena described the role as career-defining and one of her best performances to date. She even suggested to the director that the project be expanded into a four-part series, as she was reluctant to part with the character.

The Buckingham Murders is set for an exclusive theatrical release on September 13, 2024. The film features a distinguished cast including Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen. The film is written by Aseem Arrora, Raghav Raj Kakker, and Kashyap Kapoor. It is produced by Mahana Films and TBM Films, presented by Balaji Telefilms, and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor.

