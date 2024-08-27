Katrina Kaif stuns in all-black look at airport; eagle-eyed fan says 'That's Vicky's hoodie'

Katrina Kaif is again on a roll, flying to an undisclosed location from Mumbai. A while ago, on August 27, the actress was spotted making a stylish entry at the airport. As always, she made heads turn with her effortlessly stylish airport look.

For a comfortable flight, the Tiger 3 actress wore an all-black attire. Katrina Kaif got down from her swanky luxury car, paused for a moment as if bidding adieu to someone special and then headed towards the gate.

As she walked carrying a black hoodie in her arms, an eye-eyed fan recognized it. The user was quick to mention that it belonged to Kat’s husband, Vicky Kaushal. There were several others who showered love on the ‘Queen’.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021. Since then, the couple has spoken about their partners on multiple occasions. In 2022, a source told Pinkvilla that the celebs celebrated their first wedding anniversary. The informant told us, “Vicky was shooting for the Sam Manekshaw biopic in Ooty, and Katrina joined him on the set to spend some quality time together on their big day. She is now back in Mumbai.”

During a fun interview with us, a couple of years ago, the Mere Brother Ki Dulhan spoke about her husband’s most-endearing habit. She mentioned, “Endearing is I think his joy for dancing and singing. Like the honest and pure joy and with just music in general. The joy he has when he dances is just one of the most beautiful things to see and the joy, he has for singing, and he is a good singer. And many many times when I can’t sleep, I always ask him ‘Can you please sing me a song’.” However, Kat also stated, “sometimes he can be stubborn.”

While talking to Pinkvilla earlier this year, the Sam Bahadur actor revealed that his wife is really competitive whenever they are playing cards or any kind of games. Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky is gearing up for the release of his upcoming historical epic film, Chhaava. Directed by Laxman Utekar, it also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna and is set to release on December 6, 2024. As for Katrina, she was last seen in Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi.

