Vicky Kaushal set to return to Chhaava shoot post recovering from injury on THIS date: Report

Vicky Kaushal, who was last seen in the comedy-drama Dunki, was recently engrossed in shooting for his upcoming film Chhaava. However, during the filming of a rigorous action sequence, Vicky reportedly sustained an injury, necessitating an unexpected break from his schedule. In a recent report, it has been disclosed that Vicky has now recuperated from his injury and is set to resume shooting on March 9.

Vicky Kaushal prepared to resume shooting for Chhaava from March 9

In a recent report by ETimes, it has been revealed that actor Vicky Kaushal is set to return to the sets of the period drama Chhaava on March 9. As per the portal, the team has resumed shooting from February 28 in Wai and Bhor, and Vicky, who has recovered after a brief hiatus of almost twenty days, is returning with renewed strength and enthusiasm. Director Laxman Utekar has reportedly confirmed this development.

About Vicky Kaushal starrer Chhaava and Rashmika Mandanna’s wrap post

Chhaava, directed by Laxman Utekar, is said to be a historical drama centered around the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Vicky Kaushal leads the cast, with Rashmika Mandanna portraying the character of Yesubai.

Earlier, Rashmika completed her filming for the project and took to social media to share her experience. Fondly addressing Vicky as "Maharaj," she expressed her admiration for him, stating, "its been such a pleasure working with you. You are just tooooo warm and kind (except for the last day where you were just taking my case.. ) but most days you were amazing. I am kidding.. you are such a gem. I will always wish the best for you man. Was such a pleasure. mom has told me to convey regards to you."

