Pushpa 2 trailer date: Much-awaited glimpse of Allu Arjun starrer to be out on November 17
The makers of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule announce the trailer for the film to be out on November 17, 2024!
Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar is slated to release on December 5, 2024. As the makers are gearing up for the movie to hit the theaters, they have announced the trailer for the same would be out on November 17, 2024, at 6:03 PM.
The official announcement was made by the makers themselves through an official post on X (formerly Twitter) which read, “Dropping an EXPLOSIVE BANGER before the MASS festival begins in Cinemas.”
Check out the official announcement by makers of Pushpa 2: The Rule: