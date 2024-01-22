Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration: Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt to Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif; stars who graced ceremony

The entire nation witnessed a historical moment today, January 22 as Prime Minister Narendra Modi graced the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla's idol in Ayodhya. The ceremony, which lasts only 84 seconds during the auspicious moment, is deeply significant as it emphasizes brevity on a spiritually important occasion, according to India Today. The grand Pran Pratishtha ceremony began with the anticipation of around 7,000 dignitaries who gathered to witness a moment etched in the spiritual mantle of Ayodhya.

The historical moment was witnessed by a bunch of Indian celebrities from the section of Bollywood, South, Sports, and others. From Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to Superstar Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Sachin Tendulkar, the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla's idol was attended by a list of esteemed celebrities.

Let's have a look at the list of celebrities who attended the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla's idol in Ayodhya

1. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Bollywood's IT couple, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt attended the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya. The couple aced the ethnic look as Ranbir opted for a white dhoti-kurta paired with a cream-colored shawl. He also wore brown slippers while Alia chose a stunning turquoise saree paired with a blue shawl and heels. The actress applied minimal makeup and styled her hair in a bun and she accessorized with statement earrings.

On the other hand, eagle-eyed fans noticed one of the most eye-catching things about Alia's saree was it featured motifs depicting scenes from the Ramayana.

2. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one of the lovely couples of Bollywood. They also attended the consecration event of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir. For the auspicious day, Katrina stunned in a golden saree paired with a matching blouse. Keeping her look elegant, she accessorized with golden earnings and left her hair open. On the other hand, Vicky opted for an ivory-white kurta pajama with a stole around his neck and wore brown-colored footwear.

3. Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan

The celebrities list also includes the father-son duo Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan. Big B donned a white kurta pajama and layered it with a beige-colored Nehru jacket and Abhishek also wore the same themed outfit as his father.

4. Madhuri Dixit Nene and her husband Dr Shriram Nene

Madhuri Dixit oozed elegance in a mustard-embellished saree paired with a golden blouse. Her husband, Dr Shriram Nene donned a maroon kurta layered with a maroon and golden jacket.

5. Jackie Shroff

Veteran actor Jackie Shroff donned an all-white attire. He wore a white kurta over white pants and a white jacket and wrapped a red scarf around his neck.

6. Ayushmann Khurrana

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana wore an off-white-colored kurta pajama layered with an embroidered beige colored Nehru jacket. He completed his look with a stole around his neck and brown footwear.

7. Rohit Shetty

Bollywood's celebrated filmmaker Rohit Shetty also attended the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya. He was dressed in a white kurta-pajama and a grey jacket. Another popular filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani also attended the event to witness the special moment in Ayodhya.

8. The Ambani family

From Neeta Ambani to Mukesh Ambani, the whole Ambani family came together to celebrate the Shri Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya.

9. Sachin Tendulkar

The Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar also attended the event in Ayodhya. He wore a blue kurta white pajama and a jacket. He also posed together with the Ambani family.

10. Anupam Kher

Veteran actor Anupam Kher was also seen attending the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Expressing his happiness, he told ANI, "Historic! Wonderful! I had never seen such an atmosphere for Hindu religion ever before. This is bigger than Diwali. This is the real Diwali...Maryada Purushottam Ram symbolized goodness and a sense of sacrifice. Today, those sentiments can be seen here."

11. Vivek Oberoi and singer Sonu Nigam

Actor Vivek Oberoi and singer Sonu Nigam also attended the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya.

Vivek told ANI, "It's magical, spectacular. I have seen so many images of it. But when you see it before your eyes, it seems that you are watching something magical."

12. Chiranjeevi

Actor Chiranjeevi also was seen arriving at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya to attend the Ram Mandir consecration event. He also expressed his happiness and told ANI, "This a God-given opportunity, we are really happy to be here."

13. Shefali Shah and Vipul Shah

Actress Shefali Shah attended the event with her producer husband Vipul Shah.

14. Ram Charan

Global star Ram Charan also was seen arriving in Ayodhya for the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony.

15. Rajinikanth

Superstar Rajinikanth also was seen attending the auspicious ceremony in Ayodhya.

16. Pawan Kalyan

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan attended the grand Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya.

17. Hema Malini

Veteran actress Hema Malini stunned in a yellow-red saree as she attended the consecration event of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

18. Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram

The newly married couple in Bollywood, Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram witnessed the historical moment. They also shared a bunch of pictures from attending the event on social media accounts.

Apart from them, Saina Nehwal, Anu Malik, Shankar Mahadevan, Aadinath Mangeshkar, Madhur Bhandarkar, Anil Kumble, Kailash Kher, Manoj Joshi, Subhash Ghai, Mahaveer Jain, and several esteemed figures attended the Ram Mandir inaugural ceremony in Ayodhya today, January 22.

