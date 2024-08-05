Vicky Kaushal's mom had ultimate desi reaction after him being listed as 'most desirable man' recalls Sunny Kaushal; 'Ainu dekho, betha tond kadh ke'

Vicky Kaushal was born and brought up in a typical Punjabi family filled with food, family, and laughter. Time and again, the actor shares conversations that usually happen at his home and they are too hilarious. His brother Sunny Kaushal has now shared one such incident when the Raazi actor was hilariously called out by their mother when a publication declared Vicky as the ‘most desirable man’.

Recently while speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Sunny revealed that there was one year that Vicky came on No. 1 on the list of most desirable men. This was the same time when the Sam Bahadur actor had returned home from America after putting on weight. Sunny assumed that his brother caught up with some friends there and had eaten ice cream and pizza which made him gain some pounds.

The Jr Kaushal revealed that Vicky Kaushal was sitting on a couch with his shirt off and his fat was quite visible. The actor’s mother picked up the paper where it was written he’s most desirable and said it in front of everyone, “Enu dekho, most desirable baetha hai tond kadh ke (See this guy, the most desirable is sitting with tummy).”

Sunny said after this, the Masaan actor hit the gym to shed those extra pounds.

In the same interview, the Shiddat actor was asked whether he also gets such comments, Sunny was quick to say that their mom is very natural and honest. “If it's good, she will say good. If she doesn't like something, she will say bad. If she doesn't understand something, she will say that she didn't understand it. This is not my cup of tea,” the 34-year-old said.

Sunny Kaushal and Vicky Kaushal, both actors are sons to veteran action director Sham Kaushal and his wife Veena Kaushal. On the work front, Vicky was most recently seen in Bad Newz alongside Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. This Anand Tiwari comedy film was a spiritual sequel to 2019’s film Good Newwz. He will be next seen in Chhava alongside Rashmika Mandanna.

Sunny, on the other hand, is gearing up for Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba which will stream on Netflix on August 9th.

