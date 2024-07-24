Vicky Kaushal hopes to be cast opposite wifey Katrina Kaif in a film soon; 'We are waiting and...'

Bollywood’s most loved couple, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, have stolen several hearts off-screen. However, the hope of their fans to see them together on-screen continues to remain blurry. While it has been a norm that celebrity couples often fall in love on movie sets and post-wedding continue to star together, neither of these cases have happened with Vicky and Katrina.

Will Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif ever star in a movie together?

Recently, the Dunki actor broke his silence on the same and said during a media interaction that he hopes to star in a movie with his wife ‘soon.’ Vicky continued, “We are also looking for such a story, but we do not want to do a film that is made just by taking us together. Our pairing should be according to the demand of the story, only then will it be fun. We are waiting, and we are not in any hurry for this.”

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot in a lavish ceremony on December 9, 2021, after two long years of dating. Held at Rajasthan's Six Senses Fort Barwara, the intimate ceremony was attended by their family members and selected close friends only.

ALSO READ: Bad Newz: Vicky Kaushal says Katrina Kaif’s approval of his dance moves in Tauba Tauba feels like ‘Oscar’; 'She's in a different league'

On the work front

Katrina Kaif was last seen in Sriram Raghavan's film Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi. Produced by Ramesh Taurani, Jaya Taurani, Sanjay Routray, and Kewal Garg, this mystery thriller was based on Frédéric Dard's French novel Le Monte-charge (Bird in a Cage). Merry Christmas opened to positive reviews and lukewarm collections at the box office.

Advertisement

She will be next seen in Farhan Akhtar's much-awaited and long-delayed film Jee Le Zara alongside Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. Don’t believe reports suggesting that the movie is put on a backburner or is shelved as Farhan Akhtar recently confirmed to Pinkvilla exclusively that he will jump on to this adventure comedy soon after wrapping up Don 3 with Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani.

On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal is enjoying the success of his recently released movie Bad Newz, which has interestingly become the biggest opener of his career. Also starring Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk in critical roles, this Anand Tiwari directorial explores the reproductive process of heteropaternal superfecundation in the most hilarious way manner.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Bad Newz star Vicky Kaushal reveals his wife Katrina Kaif is ‘really competitive’

Bad Newz is a spiritual sequel to Raj Mehta’s 2019 film Good Newwz. Starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani, the Dharma movie revolves around two couples' tryst with in vitro fertilization.

Advertisement

After watching Vicky’s movie, Katrina took to her Instagram stories and wrote a long note of appreciation. She wrote, “And it’s hereeee! Just too much fun this was, Bromance gets a new meaning with the Punjabi boys, effortless timing, and chemistry. @vickykaushal09 is (fire emojis) u always amaze me with your ease and the joy u bring on-screen @amy_virk official loved you @triptidimri you are just (star eyes emoji) Congratulations to @bindraa.mritpal @karanjohar (sic).”

Do you also wish to see Vicky and Katrina together in a movie? Tell us @pinkvilla, and stay tuned to Pinkvilla for the latest updates on everything happening around showbiz and stars.

ALSO READ: ZNMD Turns 13: Abhay Deol asks Zoya Akhtar for update on sequel; Katrina Kaif, Hrithik Roshan and Farhan Akhtar chime in with nostalgia