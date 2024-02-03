VIDEO: Sidharth Malhotra exudes style; REACTS to pap praising his acting in Indian Police Force at airport

Sidharth Malhotra is currently basking in the massive success of his recently released action web series Indian Police Force. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the series also stars Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty. Recently, the actor was spotted at the airport. At one point, a paparazzi told him that he loved him in the series. Here's how Sid reacted.

Sidharth Malhotra spotted at airport

Today, on February 3rd, Sidharth Malhotra was spotted at the airport. Donned in a green-ish jacket and accompanied by blue jeans, shades, and a white shirt underneath, the actor looks absolutely dapper. As he tried to enter the airport, one of the paps can be heard praising him for his acting in the Indian Police Force by referencing him as "Dilli ka launda." In response, the actor turned around and smiled for the camera. While moving inside, he also posed happily and gave a thumbs-up.

In the show, Sidharth's character says a dialogue where he refers to himself as "Dilli ka launda" which became quite popular.

Sidharth Malhotra's work front

Sidharth was recently seen playing the role of DCP Kabir Malik in Rohit Shetty's action cop web series Indian Police Force. Apart from him, the series also stars Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi among others. The series has met with mostly positive critical response.

Post its success, Rohit released a statement which said: "It has been absolutely wonderful to have joined forces with Prime Video and scripted a success story together with Indian Police Force. Embracing my digital directorial debut, the maiden collaboration truly gave wings to my creative vision in taking my passion project to a wide spectrum of audiences worldwide. My fans have loved my cop films over the years, and it gives me immense joy to transport my craft of storytelling and action filmography to the world of streaming through Indian Police Force."

Prior to that, he was seen in the espionage thriller Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna. Sidharth will be next seen in the action thriller Yodha with Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna. The film is directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha and is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It was earlier supposed to be released in December last year but now it has been pushed to March 15, 2024.

