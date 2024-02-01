Indian Police Force: Rohit Shetty on success of Sidharth Malhotra starrer series; ‘I’m thrilled with the love’

Indian Police Force, the action-packed series by multi-talented Rohit Shetty, was released on Prime Video on 19th January. Starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, and Vivek Oberoi, the series has been lauded by viewers and continues to win hearts across India and worldwide. Director Rohit Shetty has now reacted to the success of the web series, and he is extremely thrilled with all the love the fans have been showering.

Rohit Shetty on Indian Police Force success

“It has been absolutely wonderful to have joined forces with Prime Video and scripted a success story together with Indian Police Force. Embracing my digital directorial debut, the maiden collaboration truly gave wings to my creative vision in taking my passion project to a wide spectrum of audiences worldwide. My fans have loved my cop films over the years, and it gives me immense joy to transport my craft of storytelling and action filmography to the world of streaming through Indian Police Force,” said filmmaker Rohit Shetty.

He added, “I’m thrilled with the love and appreciation that the show has garnered so far not only in India but also in several other countries around the globe on Prime Video. I am grateful to all my fans, the cast, and crew for making this show super successful. Kudos to all!”

About Indian Police Force

With its adrenaline-pumping action sequences, gripping narrative, larger-than-life visuals, and stellar performances, the seven-episode series makes for a binge-worthy mass entertainer. Indian Police Force proudly pays an ode to the selfless service, unconditional commitment, and fierce patriotism of the Indian police officers across the country who put everything on the line in their call of duty to keep us safe.

Directed by Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash, Indian Police Force features Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and Vivek Oberoi in lead roles, along with Shweta Tiwari, Nikitin Dheer, Rituraj Singh, Mukesh Rishi, and Lalit Parimoo in pivotal roles. The series now streams exclusively on Prime Video in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide.

