Vikrant Massey says he has 'seen people change like the weather in success and failure'; tells why 12th Fail's commercial success was crucial for him

Vikrant Massey, who gained fame for portraying complex roles in films, had major success with the release of his movie 12th Fail. Recently, the actor reflected on the same and mentioned that commercial success, along with validation from the industry, was significant for him as he had longed for it for a long time. The actor also explained that he had seen people change in the industry over success and failure. Consequently, he doesn't dwell much long on either of them.

In a candid interview with SCREEN, Vikrant Massey discussed the impact of 12th Fail's success and his approach towards failure and success. The actor who delivered a career-defining role in 12th Fail mentioned that the film brought him significant validation from the industry because he wanted to move beyond the alternate actor tag.

He shared, “Validation from the industry has come in, and I was longing for it. I always backed myself and continue to do so, but it was very important for me; deep within me, I had this urge to be validated by more people and not just be labeled an alternate actor. 12th Fail’s commercial success was important to me.”

Massey also revealed that the success of his role in 12th Fail has opened ways for new work to come to him. He shared his happiness over the same and noted that many filmmakers had expressed their desire to work with him, and he longed for it. However, he also understood that it is a temporary result of success and that the same people can change later. Consequently, he just focuses on being consistent in his work as an actor.

When asked about how he dealt with the immense success or failures in his career, the Gaslight actor explained that he approaches both situations in a similar way by not paying much heed to either of them.

“Everything is so temporary in life. I have seen people change, like the weather in success and failure. I move on very quickly and don’t sit with either for too long. The same things can change equally fast the moment you trip again and are back to where you began,” Vikrant shared.

Massey also revealed that he has consciously tried to avoid being typecast in the industry, which is a normal thing to happen. He has tried to move beyond being a boy-next-door actor in films and took projects that allowed him to showcase his versatility. The actor shared that it was a major reason he did films like 12th Fail and Sector 36 in the same year. Lastly, he expressed his gratitude for the opportunities that came his way.

On the work front, Vikrant Massey has begun shooting for his upcoming film Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, co-starring Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor, who will make her debut in Bollywood through the film.

