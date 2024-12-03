Vikrant Massey has taken break from films because of THIS fear? Here's what we know

Vikrant Massey, known for his versatility and effortless acting skills, left fans and industry insiders curious with his new Instagram post. Recently, some industry insiders shared their take on it. While a filmmaker mentioned he might be doing so to avoid his overexposure as an actor, a trade expert pointed out it could be a unique way to announce his upcoming film and more.

On December 2, 2024, Vikrant Massey shared a cryptic post on social media expressing gratitude to fans for their love and support for him during his acting journey. He stated that it's time for him to 'recalibrate' and mentioned audiences will get to see the last time in his two upcoming films next year. Consequently, some industry insiders shared their different take on the actor's decision and speculated about the reason.

A filmmaker who worked with Massey in a film shared that his decision might have stemmed from his fear of overexposure in the film industry. He explained that the 12th Fail actor has received multiple offers for OTT and big-screen films, so he wants a break to focus on the quality of his work.

The director said, "He's often expressed this worry in his conversations about doing too many films and tiring his audience out. So it's a brave decision to take a break and give yourself some time. Why not?"

Another intriguing idea was shared by a trade expert from the film industry who feels it might be Vikrant's way to reinvent himself for Don 3. For those unaware, earlier, some media reports claimed that Vikrant Massey might play the Villain opposite Ranveer Singh in the upcoming film.

He shared, "Vikrant might be using this break to reinvent himself and prepare for a major relaunch in a new avatar. He's a thoughtful actor who carefully plans his career moves."

Massey's recent film, The Sabarmati Report, has already been in the headlines since its release, and some fans have discussed on social media that the actor might make his way into politics given the nature of his last film. However, a close friend of the actor denied those rumors and highlighted that fans are overthinking about the Gaslight actor's decision.

On the work front, Vikrant recently announced his upcoming film Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyaan with Shanaya Kapoor. He is also preparing for the promotion of his upcoming film Zero Se Restart, which will showcase the behind-the-scenes making of his successful film 12th Fail. It will be released on December 13, 2024.

