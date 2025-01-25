Vinta Nanda strongly feels Priyanka Chopra and Guneet Monga shouldn’t be collecting awards for Anuja: ‘She didn’t have anything to do...’

Television producer Vinta Nanda, who previously criticized the Oscars' nomination process, has now expressed her thoughts on Priyanka Chopra and Guneet Monga’s recognition for Anuja at the 97th Academy Awards. Nanda voiced her belief that neither Chopra nor Monga should be receiving accolades for the film. She further pointed out that while Monga contributed to The Elephant Whisperers, her involvement came only during the editing phase, with no other significant role in the project.

In a candid interview with News 18, Vinta Nanda expressed her concerns about the credits for Anuja. She pointed out that the producers of the film were not mentioned alongside Guneet Monga (Kapoor) and Priyanka Chopra (Jonas), whose names appeared at the top of the producer list.

Nanda acknowledged Anuja's quality, comparing it to The Elephant Whisperers, but criticized the trend where well-known figures with strong networks step in as producers after a film is already completed, overshadowing the original creators.

She went on to explain that these individuals are essentially curating the film and profiting from it without being involved in its actual production. Nanda stressed that, technically, they aren’t the true producers and shouldn’t be the ones collecting the awards. She said, "They shouldn’t be going up on the stage and collecting those awards."

She also emphasized that those involved in the film’s marketing, festival submissions, and lobbying often take credit for the film’s success, even though they had no part in its creation. According to Nanda, it’s crucial for the team who truly produced the film to receive the recognition they deserve.

Advertisement

However, Nanda clarified that her criticism isn’t directed at Guneet or Priyanka Chopra personally. She acknowledged their individual brilliance and accomplishments but pointed out that they are part of a flawed system. Nanda expressed her concern that this system overshadowed the real creators—writers, directors, and producers—who deserve recognition for their contributions but often remain unnoticed.

Vinta Nanda also highlighted a potential 'conflict of interest' with Anuja’s Oscar nomination and Guneet’s recent induction into the Academy. She emphasized that, even for The Elephant Whisperers, Guneet Monga's involvement was minimal until the editing stage, after the first cut was completed. She said, "She didn’t have anything to do with it till the first cut was already ready."

She credited Guneet for bridging the gap between the filmmaker and the Oscars but questioned whether her involvement in this way should warrant such prominent recognition.

Vinta raised concerns about the influence of prominent figures like Guneet and Priyanka in shaping the Oscars process, warning that it may create biases and overshadow lesser-known filmmakers. While acknowledging their contributions, she stressed that the system places too much responsibility on them, potentially limiting the discovery of diverse talent.

Advertisement

Nanda urged festivals, awards, and funders to expand their search for new voices, cautioning that an overreliance on a few individuals could harm the creative ecosystem and stifle emerging storytellers.

The team behind the American-Hindi film Anuja is celebrating its nomination at the 97th Academy Awards (Oscars 2025). Directed by Adam J. Graves, the film is produced by Priyanka Chopra, Mindy Kaling, and Guneet Monga.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra seeks blessings at Hyderabad temple early morning, seemingly confirming rumors of signing Mahesh Babu’s SSMB29; PICS