‘Kareena Kapoor is safe because she is privileged,’ claims Vinta Nanda; SLAMS Imtiaz Ali for his statement on women’s safety

Imtiaz Ali's recent remarks on the casting couch and women's safety in Bollywood sparked backlash from filmmaker Vinta Nanda. On social media, she criticized his views, emphasizing that Kareena Kapoor's safety is due to her privilege, in response to his comments.

On Instagram, Vinta Nanda hit back at Imtiaz Ali for his comments and emphasized that Kareena Kapoor's safety is a result of her privilege, urging Ali to stop lecturing about the challenges women face in the industry. "Imtiaz Ali should stop pontificating about what women face in the entertainment industry. Naturally, a Kareena Kapoor is safe because she is privileged," she wrote.

The filmmaker further questioned why IFFI Goa had selected Imtiaz Ali to speak on behalf of women, suggesting it was an attempt to 'whitewash the truth'. She pointed out that men like him, who have no personal experience with the issues women face, should refrain from commenting on them. According to her, if they did, it would signal that real change is happening.

In her post, Vinta tagged Imtiaz Ali and criticized him for speaking about women's issues, stating that he was the wrong person for the job. She expressed her shock over his statements at IFFI Goa, emphasizing that, with no personal experience, he should have refrained from speaking on such matters.

Imtiaz Ali took to Instagram to clear the air, clarifying that he hasn't disputed the harassment cases shared by Vinta Nanda and others. He acknowledged the severity of such incidents, stressing the importance of a zero-tolerance policy in the industry.

However, he also expressed frustration that the actions of a few individuals tarnish the reputation of the entire film industry, where most people are respectful and well-mannered. He emphasized the need for collective responsibility in maintaining honor and tackling these issues head-on.

At the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, Imtiaz discussed women’s safety in the film industry, recalling Kareena Kapoor Khan's experience on Jab We Met sets, where she worked around male crew members without discomfort. He addressed the myth that compromising one’s self-respect leads to success, clarifying that this belief is harmful.

Drawing from his two decades of experience, Ali shared that women in the industry often feel pressured to compromise, but this doesn’t guarantee success. Instead, respecting oneself and saying ‘no’ when necessary is crucial.

He stressed that individuals who maintain their self-respect will earn the respect of others, making it more likely they’ll be taken seriously and given opportunities. He also warned that compromising could have long-term negative effects on one’s career.

