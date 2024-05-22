Vir Das imagines Aamir Khan making movie about donkeys practicing judo in Peru to define 'success'; Read

Comedian Vir Das is unequivocal in his thoughts. Beyond his comedic performances, he has established a presence in the film industry with notable roles in movies like Go Goa Gone and Delhi Belly, garnering multiple awards. Recently, he shared his perspective on success, employing a hypothetical analogy involving Aamir Khan to elucidate his point.

Vir Das shares his definition of success

During his appearance on The Streaming Show podcast, Vir Das elaborated on his definition of success and used a hypothetical movie involving Aamir Khan as an example. He humorously remarked, “I’m an idiot. But I define success as the time that passes between waking up with an idea, and somebody going ‘okay’. That’s success.”

Expanding on his point, Vir further illustrated, "If Aamir decided that he wants to do a movie about donkeys who do judo in Peru, tomorrow one judo master will fly to Peru, six donkeys will sign up to learn judo, one line producer will be like, 'Sir, Peru ka hotel mil gaya hai', and in five minutes, they would've opened a judo school in Peru for Aamir Khan's judo donkey movie. That's success."

Vir Das reveals suggestion he got from lawyer during controversy

Vir humorously mentioned his continuous flow of ideas since 18, with few willing listeners. He aimed to reduce this number, considering it a triumph. Amid a past controversy over an online video critiquing contemporary India, he recalled legal advice to maintain silence for six days, escalating if necessary. This incident provided perspective, acknowledging the transient nature of attention and trouble, expressing hope to encounter such forefront experiences just once in a lifetime.

Vir Das believes whole team deserves credit when a project does well

According to Vir Das, for comedy to attain the level of popularity that crime enjoys as a genre in India, platforms must employ executives with comedy experience to green-light their material. He noted that platforms often rush to sign performers whose voices haven't fully developed, rather than waiting for them to have something substantial to say.

He emphasized that when a project succeeds, the entire team deserves recognition and should be informed accordingly. However, streaming data remains closely guarded by platforms. Reflecting on the success of Vir Das: Landing, he expressed a wish for greater transparency, stating, "I deserve to know that. My DP deserves to know that, my editor deserves to know that, my set designer deserves to know that."

