Vir Das says Ranbir Kapoor can't recreate Raju Srivastav's genius standup comedy bit; Here's why

Actor and stand-up comedian Vir Das has carved his niche in Bollywood with a career spanning 17 years. With his acting skills and wit, Vir has managed a strong foothold in the industry despite having no godfather.

Recently, Vir talked about the difference between an actor and a standup comedian. He said that even the best actors in the world can't recreate the genius bit of a comedian because it is connected to the personality of the performer. He even cited the example of Ranbir Kapoor and late standup comedian Raju Srivastav to explain his point.

Speaking at The Streaming Show podcast recently, Vir Das said that even a great actor like Ranbir Kapoor can't recreate Raju Srivastav's genius standup comedy bit because it resonated with the audience because of his personality.

Talking about Raju's popular five-star hotel lunch bit, he says that the waiter was judging Raju Srivastav, and he was judging the waiter for being in a five-star restaurant. "If you transcribe that whole bit, and you gave it to the best actor in the world, you give it to Ranbir Kapoor, they wouldn't be able to do it. What makes that bit work is being Raju Srivastav. It's not even the writing that can help you," he said.

He further explained that an actor doesn't know how to be themselves but a comedian would fail if they don't look real.

Vir Das's work front

Vir Das was last seen in the American comedy The Bubble alongside Karen Gillan, Pedro Pascal, Iris Apatow, and more. Directed by Judd Apatow, the film was released on April 1, 2022. He also did a successful comedy show for Netflix in 2022 titled Vir Das: Landing.

Ranbir Kapoor's work front

Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal which proved to be Bollywood's one of the top grossers. He is now working on Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana which will have him alongside Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, and Superstar Yash. RK will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. A sequel to Animal titled Animal Park is also lined up as one of his upcoming biggies.

