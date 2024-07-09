Virat Kohli-owned restaurant booked for being operational beyond permitted hours in Bengaluru

In a turn of events, a case has been registered against the manager of One8 Commune-Bengaluru, the restaurant co-owned by Indian cricketer Virat Kohli. The action came as a result of an alleged operation beyond permitted hours. An FIR in the matter has been registered at Bengaluru’s Cubbon Park Police station.

Virat Kohli's owned restaurant in Bengaluru in trouble for being operational late night

An India Today report claimed that the police have registered an FIR against several other establishments on MG Road for operating beyond the stipulated time. According to DCP Central, the pubs were found to be open till 1.30 am. while the permitted closing time is 1 am.

The action came as a result of police receiving several complaints about loud music being played in the area late at night. The café owned by Virat Kohli is located near the M Chinnaswamy cricket stadium and has been named among the pubs booked for violating the rules.

"We received complaints of loud music also being played in the night. The investigation is ongoing, and further action will be taken accordingly," the police officer was quoted as saying.

It is worth mentioning that the café owned by the cricketer also has branches in metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, and Kolkata. The Bengaluru branch was launched in December 2023. It is located on the 6th floor of Ratnam’s Complex on Kasturba Road and offers scenic views of the cricket stadium.

Past controversies relating to Virat Kohli's restaurant

This is not the first time when Kohli’s café has erupted themselves in a controversy. Last year, a man from Tamil Nadu posted a video on X claiming how he was denied entry into the Mumbai branch for wearing a "veshti". The man said the treatment left him "disappointed" and "hurt".

Additionally, the Kohli-owned restaurant chain was also in the news last year after the Delhi High Court curbed them from playing songs on which Phonographic Performance Limited (PPL) holds the copyright.

Neither Virat Kohli nor his team has yet reacted to the matter. Virat Kohli is currently in London with his wife Anushka Sharma and kids- Vamika and Akaay. He has been basking in the glorious victory of the Indian cricket team in the T20 World Cup win against South Africa.

