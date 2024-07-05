WATCH: Virat Kohli heads off to meet Anushka Sharma, Vamika and Akaay in London after World Cup T20 victory celebration

Team India returned to the nation after their marvelous win at the 2024 T20 World Cup. Rohit Sharma-led team arrived in Mumbai earlier on Thursday (July 5) and took part in a victory parade to Wankhede Stadium.

In the proud moment, star better Virat Kohli, who was declared Player of the Match during the IND vs SA final, lifted the trophy with other cricketers during the parade.

Virat Kohli is traveling to London to meet Anushka Sharma

After the massive celebration at the Wankhede Stadium, Virat Kohli departed to London to meet his wife, actress Anushka Sharma, and kids, Vamika and Akaay. Kohli was spotted at the Mumbai airport a while ago.

In a video on Instagram, the former captain can be seen coming out of his car outside the airport. He then moves to the verification area at the entry gate.

Needless to say, Kohli looks oh-so-cool in an olive green jacket with white trousers. He sported a white tee inside the jacket and a pair of sunglasses. The star better was also carrying a black bag on his shoulders.

Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli also met his family in Delhi. Photos of him posing with his family members were circulated on social media. Anushka had showered the pictures with love.

Virat Kohli video-calls Anushka Sharma after the win

Earlier, Virat Kohli grabbed headlines for making a video call to his wife, Anushka, after the team won in the final. A video of Kohli interacting with Anushka and kids, Vamika and Akaay, went viral on social media. Fans hailed the star for prioritizing his family amid the match.

Anushka Sharma congratulated Team India post victory

After India won the T20 World Cup in the final, Anushka Sharma congratulated the Rohit Sharma-led team on Instagram. The actress penned a heartwarming note on her Instagram handle while sharing their daughter Vamika's "biggest concern."

Anushka called the moment a "phenomenal" and "legendary achievement."

“Our daughter's biggest concern was if all the players had someone to hug them after she saw them cry on TV….. Yes, My darling, they were hugged by 1.5 billion people..." she wrote in her post back then.

Anushka Sharma's work front

Anushka Sharma made her debut with Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi in 2008. In the 2008 Yash Raj Films movie, Anushka was paired with Shah Rukh Khan. Anushka then worked with YRF in films like Band Baaja Baaraat and Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

Her other notable works include Phillauri, NH10, Dil Dhadakne Do, Sanju, Sultan, and PK to name a few. She made a cameo in Triptii Dimri and Babil Khan's film, Qala, in 2022, which was produced under the banner of her production house, Clean Slate Filmz. In 2023, Anushka appeared as herself in YRF's documentary series, The Romantics.

Apart from Qala, Anushka Sharma has produced Pari and Bulbull. She also worked as a producer for the web series Paatal Lok.

The Sultan actress will now be seen in a biopic, Chakda Xpress, in which she is playing the role of Jhulan Goswami, the former cricketer of India who played for the country's national cricket team from 2002 to 2022.

Chakda Xpress will mark Anushka's big return in the leading role after her 2018 film Zero. Anand L Rai's directorial also featured Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.