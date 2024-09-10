War 2: Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani to shoot romantic track for Ayan Mukerji’s directorial in Italy? Here’s what we know

Since its commencement in October 2023, War 2 has been defined by its high-octane action. Hrithik Roshan began the shoot in March 2024 with a thrilling action scene, followed by Jr NTR joining in April 2024 to film an intense face-off sequence set on an aircraft.

Now, the focus is shifting as director Ayan Mukerji plans to take the production to Italy. According to mid-day, from September 18, 2024, the team will shoot a romantic song composed by Pritam featuring Hrithik and Kiara Advani in Italy.

The report suggests that despite Mukerji and producer Aditya Chopra focusing on familiar Italian locations like Venice and Lake Como, they have discovered new, untapped spots in these areas to feature in the film. The Italy shoot is scheduled to start on September 18 and will last approximately 15 days. Mukerji has planned to spend the first six days filming the romantic song, aiming to highlight the glamour of Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani.

The song, composed by Pritam, is being produced on a grand scale and will be shot at picturesque locations including Venice, Tuscany, Lake Como, Naples, Amalfi Coast, and Sorrento Peninsula. Following the song, the crew will film an intense action sequence and some dramatic scenes before returning to India by early October.

The report also suggests that the filmmakers have so far managed to keep their images from being leaked to the media and plan to maintain this level of secrecy during the international shoot as well. The insider revealed that a team of local Italian security personnel has been hired to scout the locations before the crew arrives and the team will be present throughout the shoot to prevent any unauthorized images from being released online.

For those who might not know, War 2 is the sixth installment in Aditya Chopra's YRF Spy Universe, following Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), War (2019), Pathaan (2023), and Tiger 3 (2023). This film also marks NTR Jr's debut in Hindi cinema. With War 2, Pinkvilla earlier reported that Aditya Chopra has achieved a unique casting feat by bringing together two of the biggest stars from Hindi and Telugu cinema, making the project a truly Indian film.

